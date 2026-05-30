Donovan Mitchell Makes Things Clear About His Cavaliers Future

After the Cleveland Cavaliers were swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, plenty of speculation surrounded Donovan Mitchell.

Speaking to Andscape’s Marc J. Spears, Mitchell made things clear about his future with the Cavaliers.

“I feel like this has been a consistent theme every single season I’ve been here and I thought it would go away once I signed the first extension, but here we are,” Mitchell said. “I love it here, I see growth, I see a runway. I believe, I’ve made Cleveland home. Outside of just basketball, I don’t want to go.”

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Mitchell is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. He led the Cavs to their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2018, but they were outmatched by the Knicks.

It was also his first conference finals, so it was a disappointing end to their season.

Cavs GM on Donovan Mitchell’s Extension

In his end of season media availability, Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman answered questions about their plans this offseason.

Altman was a bit baffled by the notion that Donovan Mitchell might not be with the team soon. He wanted the Cavs fanbase to know that they plan on extending Mitchell’s contract.

“Donovan is our guy,” Altman said on Friday, via Cleveland.com. “He’s elevated everything about this franchise and this organization, so when he professes his love for being here, we’re fortunate to have him and we’ll work out those details when it comes time.”

The Cavs can offer Mitchell a whopping four-year, $272 million extension this summer.

However, the seven-time All-Star could also wait out the summer of 2027, when he becomes eligible for a five-year, $350 million deal. He could even get a no-trade clause as part of that bigger contract.