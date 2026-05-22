Donovan Mitchell Expresses Confidence in Cavaliers’ Ability to Come Back in Series vs. Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers authored one of the biggest playoff collapses in recent memory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks. After leading by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter, the Cavs ended up losing the game in overtime.

In the second game of the series, the Cavs were thoroughly outplayed in the second half of the contest and ended up losing by 16 points.

Despite this rough start to the series, Cavs star guard Donovan Mitchell is confident in Cleveland’s ability to bounce back in the series. He pointed to the adversity that the team has already faced this postseason as a reason for that confidence.

Donovan Mitchell Confident in Cavaliers’ Ability to Come Back From Down 0-2 vs. Knicks

The Cavs were own 0-2 to the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference semifinals before coming back to win the series in seven games. Plus, they won two consecutive Game 7s to advance to the conference finals.

“This isn’t our first time facing adversity,” Mitchell said of the series with New York. “We’ve been through two Game 7s, so being down 2-0 is not the biggest challenge. It’s just something we just reached.”

Mitchell is correct in saying that coming back from 0-2 is something that the Cavs have done very recently, but just because they did it once doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be able to do it again. Lightening doesn’t always strike twice, and the Knicks are a better team than the Pistons were.

Other Cavaliers Players Share Donovan Mitchell’s Confidence

Mitchell isn’t the only Cavs player confident in the team’s ability to respond to early adversity in the series against New York.

“We’re in the same place as last round,” Evan Mobley said. “So, the good thing is we’ve been here before. It’s nothing that we haven’t fought through and prevailed. So, we just got to win these next two at home and keep it moving.”

“That’s just how our whole playoffs have been, our back against the wall,” Jarrett Allen added. “We like to keep things interesting. We like to keep everybody stressing about what the next game is going to be like. This is no different from what we’re doing now. We’ve got to take care of home court.”

The Cavs are saying all the right things and they appear to have the right attitude. But that will only get them so far. They need to take care of business out on the court in Game 3 on Saturday night.