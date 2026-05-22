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Donovan Mitchell Expresses Confidence in Cavaliers’ Ability to Come Back in Series vs. Knicks

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Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell reacts during a game. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers authored one of the biggest playoff collapses in recent memory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks. After leading by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter, the Cavs ended up losing the game in overtime.

In the second game of the series, the Cavs were thoroughly outplayed in the second half of the contest and ended up losing by 16 points.

Despite this rough start to the series, Cavs star guard Donovan Mitchell is confident in Cleveland’s ability to bounce back in the series. He pointed to the adversity that the team has already faced this postseason as a reason for that confidence.

Donovan Mitchell Confident in Cavaliers’ Ability to Come Back From Down 0-2 vs. Knicks

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against the New York Knicks during the first quarter in Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Cavs were own 0-2 to the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference semifinals before coming back to win the series in seven games. Plus, they won two consecutive Game 7s to advance to the conference finals.

“This isn’t our first time facing adversity,” Mitchell said of the series with New York. “We’ve been through two Game 7s, so being down 2-0 is not the biggest challenge. It’s just something we just reached.”

Mitchell is correct in saying that coming back from 0-2 is something that the Cavs have done very recently, but just because they did it once doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be able to do it again. Lightening doesn’t always strike twice, and the Knicks are a better team than the Pistons were.

Other Cavaliers Players Share Donovan Mitchell’s Confidence

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 17: Donovan Mitchell #45 and Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers react during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons in Game Seven of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 17, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Mitchell isn’t the only Cavs player confident in the team’s ability to respond to early adversity in the series against New York.

“We’re in the same place as last round,” Evan Mobley said. “So, the good thing is we’ve been here before. It’s nothing that we haven’t fought through and prevailed. So, we just got to win these next two at home and keep it moving.”

“That’s just how our whole playoffs have been, our back against the wall,” Jarrett Allen added. “We like to keep things interesting. We like to keep everybody stressing about what the next game is going to be like. This is no different from what we’re doing now. We’ve got to take care of home court.”

The Cavs are saying all the right things and they appear to have the right attitude. But that will only get them so far. They need to take care of business out on the court in Game 3 on Saturday night.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Donovan Mitchell Expresses Confidence in Cavaliers’ Ability to Come Back in Series vs. Knicks

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