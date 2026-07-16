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Donovan Mitchell Makes Pitch for LeBron James to Join Cleveland Cavaliers

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Donovan Mitchell
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Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers during an NBA game.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell has been pretty mum about the possibility of LeBron James returning to Cleveland in free agency.

Until now.

Donovan Mitchell Recruits LeBron James to Cleveland Cavaliers

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 25: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers wait for a free throw during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 25, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Mitchell was recently asked to share a recruiting pitch for James and he obliged, though he kept his message short and sweet.

“I mean it’s home, we’ve done it once, let’s do it again, simple as that,” Mitchell said.

This isn’t necessarily an elaborate pitch, but it’s something. Last time Mitchell was asked about the possibility of James joining the Cavs, he deflected the question completely, though in fairness to him it was right after the Cavs were bested in the Eastern Conference finals. At that time, Mitchell said questions about James should be directed towards the front office.

“That is not for me. I am not trying to get a headline,” Mitchell said. “That’s a Koby Altman question, that’s a Mike Gansey question.”

There has been a ton of smoke about James potentially returning to Cleveland, so it makes sense why people care about Mitchell’s opinion on the matter. He’s the current franchise player, and James’ return would have an enormous impact on him and the rest of the organization.

In addition to the Cavaliers, James is reportedly also considering the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors

This story will be updated. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Donovan Mitchell Makes Pitch for LeBron James to Join Cleveland Cavaliers

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