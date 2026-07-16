Donovan Mitchell Makes Pitch for LeBron James to Join Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell has been pretty mum about the possibility of LeBron James returning to Cleveland in free agency.

Until now.

Donovan Mitchell Recruits LeBron James to Cleveland Cavaliers

Mitchell was recently asked to share a recruiting pitch for James and he obliged, though he kept his message short and sweet.

“I mean it’s home, we’ve done it once, let’s do it again, simple as that,” Mitchell said.

This isn’t necessarily an elaborate pitch, but it’s something. Last time Mitchell was asked about the possibility of James joining the Cavs, he deflected the question completely, though in fairness to him it was right after the Cavs were bested in the Eastern Conference finals. At that time, Mitchell said questions about James should be directed towards the front office.

“That is not for me. I am not trying to get a headline,” Mitchell said. “That’s a Koby Altman question, that’s a Mike Gansey question.”

There has been a ton of smoke about James potentially returning to Cleveland, so it makes sense why people care about Mitchell’s opinion on the matter. He’s the current franchise player, and James’ return would have an enormous impact on him and the rest of the organization.

In addition to the Cavaliers, James is reportedly also considering the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors

This story will be updated.