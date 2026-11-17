Donovan Mitchell is one of the most elite scorers in the NBA. Since he joined the league, he has been a premier scorer. During the Cavaliers vs. Bulls game, Mitchell scored 39 points. With that, he passed Nikola Jokic and tied Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for all-time 35-point games, according to StatMuse. This is a remarkable feat considering how dominant Jokic has been and how elite a scorer Shai is.

Donovan Mitchell: Another 35 Point Game

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 16: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots a three-point basket during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Arena on November 16, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Cavaliers have been struggling to start the season, and Mitchell’s scoring has been down a bit, averaging just 23 points per game. 23 points is still a lot, but I’d say, for Mitchell’s standards, it’s low. He seemed to have a statement game against the Bulls in a game that Cleveland needed due to their recent struggles. Mitchell had 39 points on 16/25 and knocked down two threes.

Cleveland won this game on the back of Mitchell. This 39-point game allowed him to pass Jokic and tie Shai in all-time 35-point games. This is elite company to be in, especially for the scorer that Mitchell is. He has been one of the best pure scorers since getting to the NBA.

Who Will End This Season With More

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 16: Donovan Mitchell #45 and Meleek Thomas #15 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate after a three-point basket made by Thomas during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Arena on November 16, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

There is still a long season left for these players to get more. Shai has a team dealing with a bunch of injuries, so he is having to do a lot more. Jokic is also on a struggling team, but Jamal Murray has been their leading scorer. As for Mitchell, the Cavs are just 8-7 and need him to start being the lethal scorer he has always been. They all have opportunities to get more.

This is probably a two-man race more so though between Shai and Mitchell. Jokic passes way more and doesn’t look for his shot as much as the other two. Both Mitchell and Shai are two elite scorers and can put up points in a heartbeat. It will be interesting to see how many points each player can get by the end of the season.

This is impressive by Mitchell to tie Shai and pass Jokic. He has consistently been a scoring threat. First with the Utah Jazz, and now with the Cavaliers. It’s going to be a joy to see how many more games with 35+ points he can get, especially in a season where Cleveland is going to need him to score way more.