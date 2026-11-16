Evan Mobley‘s absence will extend beyond the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ immediate schedule, with the team announcing a new recovery timeline for its All-Star big man Monday.

The Cavaliers said Mobley will continue receiving treatment and rehabilitation for a sprained big toe over the next seven to 10 days before undergoing another evaluation.

The announcement means Cleveland must prepare for additional games without one of its most important defensive players.

Mobley initially suffered the injury during the Cavaliers’ 115-107 victory over the New York Knicks on Nov. 11.

He subsequently missed games against the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks before being ruled out of Monday’s home matchup with the Chicago Bulls.

The latest update provides a clearer picture of his recovery, although the team has not established a return date.

Evan Mobley Injury Timeline Raises Questions for Cavaliers

According to Cleveland’s official announcement, Mobley underwent medical imaging and was examined by the Cavaliers’ medical staff following the injury.

The team determined that additional treatment and rehabilitation would be necessary before another evaluation.

That places his next assessment approximately between Nov. 23 and Nov. 26.

However, being re-evaluated does not necessarily mean Mobley will be cleared to play immediately afterward.

Cleveland said his status would be updated as appropriate.

The announcement follows initial optimism from coach Kenny Atkinson, who addressed Mobley’s condition before Friday’s game against Miami.

Atkinson said the imaging results were encouraging and expressed confidence that the injury would not become a long-term issue.

“It’s a sprain, so he’s definitely sore and all that,” Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said Friday night, according to Cleveland.com. “But we don’t expect it to be a long-term thing at all.”

The latest timeline does not necessarily contradict that assessment, but it gives Cleveland a longer stretch to navigate without Mobley.

The 25-year-old entered Monday averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season.

His value extends beyond those numbers.

Mobley anchors the Cavaliers’ interior defense and provides versatility that allows Atkinson to use different frontcourt combinations.

He also serves as a backup center when Jarrett Allen rests.

Cavaliers Face Difficult Stretch Without Evan Mobley

Cleveland has already experienced how injuries can complicate its rotation.

The Cavaliers lost 133-121 to Miami on Friday before recovering with a 127-117 victory over Dallas on Saturday.

With the entire usual starting lineup unavailable against the Mavericks, Tyrese Proctor delivered his first career triple-double.

Proctor finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to help Cleveland overcome its depleted roster.

The Cavaliers entered Monday’s matchup against Chicago at 7-7.

Their injury concerns extend beyond Mobley.

Sam Merrill remains sidelined with an elbow issue, while Jaylon Tyson and Peyton Watson have also appeared on the injury report.

Allen’s presence becomes especially important with Mobley unavailable, particularly against opponents with established interior scorers.

For now, Cleveland has a clearer timetable for its next medical decision.

What remains uncertain is how quickly Mobley can return once that evaluation takes place.

The Cavaliers will have to manage without him until then.