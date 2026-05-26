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Donovan Mitchell Sends Clear Message About Potential Extension with Cavaliers After Knicks Sweep

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Donovan Mitchell on Jalen Brunson and loss

The fact that the Cleveland Cavaliers were swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals hasn’t altered Donovan Mitchell’s outlook regarding his future with the franchise.

Mitchell still has two years remaining on his current contract with the Cavaliers, including a $53 million player option for the 2027-28 season. But, he’s eligible to sign an extension with the Cavs over the offseason, and he still hopes to do that.

Donovan Mitchell Says he ‘Loves’ Cleveland When Asked About Extension

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell during an NBA game.

GettySALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – MARCH 30: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts to a play during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on March 30, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Following Cleveland’s season-ending 130-93 loss in Game 4 of the conference finals, Mitchell was asked about potentially signing an extension this summer, and he made it clear that he wants to remain in Cleveland.

“I love it here. I don’t know how else to say it,” Mitchell said. “I’ve said it before I signed the other extension. I love it here. I have no doubt this group can get there. … We have unfinished business. The city deserves a ring and we just got to keep going.”

These latest comments from Mitchell echo comments that he made regarding his future in Cleveland at the end of the regular season.

“I love Cleveland. I’ve said it before: I want to play here for as long as I can,” Mitchell said. “And the goal is to win — as long as we’re continuing to win at the highest level. But I love it, man. It’s a place that I feel like I can call home, you know what I mean?”

Donovan Mitchell Vows that Cavaliers will Bounce Back After Getting Swept by Knicks

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts from the bench during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on December 29, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Making it to the conference finals is a feat in itself, but the way the Cavs were completely outclassed by the Knicks kind of marred things and left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth. But, despite the way things ended, Mitchell is confident that the Cavs can, and will, bounce back.

“No doubt that this group can get there,” Mitchell said. “I’ve said that all year. I think the biggest thing is, you just use [getting swept] as a learning lesson. It’s a tough learning lesson, but now we know. … I’m sorry for the city of Cleveland for it to be like this, in a sweep. That’s ass. … We’ll be back, we’ll be ready and we’ll be hungry and we’ll be locked in.”

Mitchell will officially become eligible to sign an extension with Cleveland on July 7.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Donovan Mitchell Sends Clear Message About Potential Extension with Cavaliers After Knicks Sweep

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