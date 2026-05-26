Donovan Mitchell Sends Clear Message About Potential Extension with Cavaliers After Knicks Sweep

The fact that the Cleveland Cavaliers were swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals hasn’t altered Donovan Mitchell’s outlook regarding his future with the franchise.

Mitchell still has two years remaining on his current contract with the Cavaliers, including a $53 million player option for the 2027-28 season. But, he’s eligible to sign an extension with the Cavs over the offseason, and he still hopes to do that.

Donovan Mitchell Says he ‘Loves’ Cleveland When Asked About Extension

Following Cleveland’s season-ending 130-93 loss in Game 4 of the conference finals, Mitchell was asked about potentially signing an extension this summer, and he made it clear that he wants to remain in Cleveland.

“I love it here. I don’t know how else to say it,” Mitchell said. “I’ve said it before I signed the other extension. I love it here. I have no doubt this group can get there. … We have unfinished business. The city deserves a ring and we just got to keep going.”

These latest comments from Mitchell echo comments that he made regarding his future in Cleveland at the end of the regular season.

“I love Cleveland. I’ve said it before: I want to play here for as long as I can,” Mitchell said. “And the goal is to win — as long as we’re continuing to win at the highest level. But I love it, man. It’s a place that I feel like I can call home, you know what I mean?”

Donovan Mitchell Vows that Cavaliers will Bounce Back After Getting Swept by Knicks

Making it to the conference finals is a feat in itself, but the way the Cavs were completely outclassed by the Knicks kind of marred things and left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth. But, despite the way things ended, Mitchell is confident that the Cavs can, and will, bounce back.

“No doubt that this group can get there,” Mitchell said. “I’ve said that all year. I think the biggest thing is, you just use [getting swept] as a learning lesson. It’s a tough learning lesson, but now we know. … I’m sorry for the city of Cleveland for it to be like this, in a sweep. That’s ass. … We’ll be back, we’ll be ready and we’ll be hungry and we’ll be locked in.”

Mitchell will officially become eligible to sign an extension with Cleveland on July 7.