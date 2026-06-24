Cavs Linked to Blockbuster Evan Mobley, Jaylen Brown Trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers did not end up making a selection in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, as they traded the No. 29 overall pick to the Sacramento Kings, picking up the No. 34 overall pick and a 2032 second-round pick in return. However, this team is still involved in a handful of rumors ahead of Day 2 of the draft, one of which is linking them to a blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics.

While the Cavs just made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, getting swept by the New York Knicks did not leave a good taste in the team’s mouth. As a result, all options are on the table for this team, and a new report has emerged suggesting that the team has been approached by the C’s, who are offering up Jaylen Brown in a trade offer for Evan Mobley.

Cavs Approached About Potential Evan Mobley, Jaylen Brown Trade

The big storyline ahead of the draft this year was the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes, which the Celtics ended up losing to the Miami Heat. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the team has had to deal with the fallout that has come with publicly including Brown as the focal point of their offer for Antetokounmpo.

What the future holds for Brown is unknown. The C’s could try to mend fences with their superstar player, or they could continue to explore trades for him. It doesn’t seem like the team is actively shopping him, but reports indicate that they are listening to offers for him, so he could very well be on the move in a different trade.

The Cavs weren’t immediately listed as a potential suitor for Brown in the aftermath of the Antetokounmpo trade, but it sounds like the Celtics are interested in swinging a deal for Mobley, who has found his name popping up in some trade rumors early on this offseason. While it’s not exactly likely to happen right now, NBA insider Chris Mannix revealed that he’s heard from several teams that Boston would be open to trading Brown to Cleveland in a deal for Mobley.

“I spent some time this afternoon talking to different teams about what might the Celtics be interested in, and the name and the team that came back to me a lot was Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers,” Mannix said on NBC Sports Boston. “If it is a deal that they are interested in, it’s a complicated deal to make because the Cleveland Cavaliers are a second-apron team … It’s just mathematically impossible, it seems like, in this moment.”

Should the Cavs Trade Evan Mobley for Jaylen Brown?

There are a lot of reasons why this would be a complicated trade. Not only is parting ways with Mobley a risky decision, but it may also not be financially feasible, especially if the team re-signs James Harden in free agency. However, this could provide Cleveland with an opportunity to balance out its roster this offseason.

Moving on from Mobley would allow Jarrett Allen to become the de facto center, and Brown’s arrival would provide the Cavaliers with a significant upgrade over Harden, who struggled mightily in the playoffs. A lot would have to happen in order for this deal to take place, but it isn’t an idea the team or its fans should scoff at, even though Mobley is an incredibly valuable part of this team.