Jaylen Brown’s Brother Makes Intriguing Post Amid Celtics Trade Rumors

It appears Quenton Brown, the brother of Jaylen Brown, isn’t ready to see the Boston Celtics split up the tandem of Jayson Tatum and his sibling.

Amid the rampant Celtics trade rumors involving Jaylen Brown, Quenton posted a heartfelt video on social media that documented the history of the two Jays winning a championship and taking friendly jabs at each other. Many fans felt the video was Quenton’s way of urging his brother and the Celtics to put aside their reported differences and find a way to keep Brown and Tatum together.

Jaylen Brown – Celtics Trade Rumors

After Tuesday’s NBA Draft, Celtics front office boss Brad Stevens openly addressed the rumors involving Brown, and also didn’t refute reports that the 2024 NBA Finals MVP was offered to the Milwaukee Bucks in a deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“We’ve met,” Stevens said of his recent interactions with Brown. “We had a couple meetings earlier, end of May. Also before he went back overseas a couple days ago or 10 days ago or so. Spent a lot of time just the two of us sitting down together.”

Stevens, who coached Brown at the start of his career, acknowledged that it was not easy to have one of the team’s best players involved in Celtics trade rumors.

“Obviously with all the rumor mill and all that stuff and name being splashed all over the place, that’s not easy,” Stevens said. “But we certainly wanted to be as proactive and upfront with that as possible and I thought we had really good candid conversations.”

Interestingly, Stevens did not provide a definitive answer when asked whether Brown would be on the Celtics roster at the start of the 2026-26 season.

“Jaylen Brown’s a big part of us,” he responded.

“I’m never going to predict the future, but every indication, everything that I think about over the past few years has been building around those guys.”

Jaylen Brown Gone From Celtics?

Several analysts feel the Celtics ticked off Brown by offering him in a trade—especially after he finished sixth in MVP voting and logged career-best numbers this past season.

In the lead-up to Tuesday’s NBA Draft, ESPN’s Shams Charania noted that the Celtics were listening to trade offers on their All-NBA wing.

“…My understanding is the Celtics are listening to interested teams and offers for Jaylen Brown,” Charania told the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t say they’re actively shopping him right now, but the Celtics are listening to offers. There are multiple interested teams that have started to reach out and engage and have a level of dialogue with the Celtics.

“That doesn’t mean it’s going to result in a trade definitively. Jaylen Brown has three years left on his contract at the supermax. He’s extension eligible in July. We’ll see where this goes. But the fact that they are listening that lets you know there’s a decision to make one way or the other for the Celtics.”

Teams such as the Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks, LA Clippers and Houston Rockets have emerged as potential suitors for Jaylen Brown.