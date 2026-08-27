Cleveland Cavaliers Star James Harden Sends Out Heartfelt 11-Word Post

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 11: James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up prior to a game against the Washington Wizards at Rocket Arena on February 11, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
GettyJames Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to media after his team’s 116-109 win over the Detroit Pistons in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Here’s what people were saying in the comments:
Chris Brickley: “Good fit slide 6 🏁 my dawg @bizzybones 🏁”
GettyJames Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers walks off the court after the second quarter of a game against the Detroit Pistons in Game One of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 05, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.
@chefcbo: “Happy uno day!!!!!”
@harden2175: “Happy birthday legend. Thank you for all the great memories on the court. Wish you more success ahead🎂”
@j__donatelli0414: “Bout Time to get that ring bro let’s get it”
GettyRecording artist Travis Scott talks with James Harden of the Cleveland Cavaliers after their win against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on February 07, 2026 in Sacramento, California.
GettyDonovan Mitchell #45 head coach Kenny Atkinson and James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talk during the second quarter of Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Rocket Arena on April 18, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Harden is coming off a year where he was traded (via the LA Clippers) to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
He finished the year with averages of 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range in 70 games.
The Cavs lost to the New York Knicks in the 2026 Eastern Conference finals.
ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on August 20): “BREAKING: James Harden has agreed to a new three-year, $97 million contract to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, with a player option and a trade kicker, agents Mike Silverman, Troy Payne and Brandon Grier of Equity Sports told ESPN.”
BREAKING: James Harden has agreed to a new three-year, $97 million contract to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, with a player option and a trade kicker, agents Mike Silverman, Troy Payne and Brandon Grier of Equity Sports told ESPN.
Harden has also spent time with the Thunder, 76ers, Nets and Rockets over 17 years.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Wednesday night, Cleveland Cavaliers star James Harden (who is celebrating his 37th birthday) sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.His 11-word post had over 27,000 likes in one hour.Harden wrote: “summer has been good, life is great… appreciate all the love 🤞🏾 #UNO” View this post on Instagram Reactions To Harden’s PostHere’s what people […]
Cleveland Cavaliers Star James Harden Sends Out Heartfelt 11-Word Post