Cleveland Cavaliers Star James Harden Sends Out Heartfelt 11-Word Post

On Wednesday night, Cleveland Cavaliers star James Harden (who is celebrating his 37th birthday) sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

His 11-word post had over 27,000 likes in one hour.

Harden wrote: “summer has been good, life is great… appreciate all the love 🤞🏾 #UNO”

Reactions To Harden’s Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Chris Brickley: “Good fit slide 6 🏁 my dawg @bizzybones 🏁”

Patrick Beverley: “Happy bday short 🔥🔥🔥❤️”

Bones Hyland: “Brudda 🤞🏽 # $”

@chefcbo: “Happy uno day!!!!!”

@harden2175: “Happy birthday legend. Thank you for all the great memories on the court. Wish you more success ahead🎂”

@j__donatelli0414: “Bout Time to get that ring bro let’s get it”

Tyler Herro, Jayson Tatum, Josh Smith, Donovan Mitchell, Bogdan Bogdanovic and DeMar DeRozan were among the people to like Harden’s post.

Looking At Harden

Harden is coming off a year where he was traded (via the LA Clippers) to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He finished the year with averages of 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range in 70 games.

The Cavs lost to the New York Knicks in the 2026 Eastern Conference finals.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on August 20): “BREAKING: James Harden has agreed to a new three-year, $97 million contract to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, with a player option and a trade kicker, agents Mike Silverman, Troy Payne and Brandon Grier of Equity Sports told ESPN.”

Harden has also spent time with the Thunder, 76ers, Nets and Rockets over 17 years.