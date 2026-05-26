James Harden Reveals Future Plans With Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden revealed his future plans with the team after they were eliminated in the playoffs.

Harden and the Cavs were swept out of the postseason by the New York Knicks on Monday night when they lost Game 4 to lose the Eastern Conference Finals in four straight games. For Harden, this marks a disappointing end to his season, as the 17-year NBA vet was looking to capture an NBA Championship for the first time in his Hall of Fame career. Now, he will have to wait until at least next season to have that opportunity.

Will that be in Cleveland with the Cavs?

James Harden Reveals Future With Cavs

Speaking to reporters following their Game 4 loss, Harden was asked if he wants to return to the Cavs next season, and his answer was unequivocally a yes.

“Yes, 100%, definitely. Yes. Definitely want to be here,” Harden said, leaving no room for error with his messaging.

“I think we found something. It’s tough just not ending how we wanted it to, but I think we found something.”

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Harden has a $42.3 million player option for next season. He could choose to pick up the option and play again next season with the Cavs with that guaranteed money, or he could decline the option and look to re-sign with the team on a long-term extension instead. At age 36, Harden is certainly not a young man, and he probably wouldn’t get more than three years on his next contract. But he’s still an excellent player and showed that this season after coming over from the Los Angeles Clippers in a trade deadline deal.

Changes Could Be Coming to Cleveland

After being swept out of the playoffs by the Knicks, there could be serious changes made in Cleveland this coming offseason.

Obviously, the future of Harden is still technically up in the air due to his contract status, although it seems like he does want to come back. The team has one of the highest payrolls in the NBA, so they may have to think about moving some of their other high-priced talent, such as Evan Mobley, who could be one of the team’s most valuable trade chips if they shop him on the trade market this summer. Cavs star Donovan Mitchell also needs a contract extension, though he said he wants to stay with the team, just like Harden did. But after losing in four games to the Knicks, there are certainly going to be some changes made in Cleveland, including a potential reunion with franchise legend LeBron James.

You also have to wonder about the future of Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson. Although he was the NBA Coach of the Year last season, given the Cavs’ high payroll and lack of success in the postseason, the team may make a change behind their bench this offseason. After all, it’s much easier to fire the coach than to trade all the players.

We’ll see what happens in Cleveland, but after suffering such a disappointing loss to the Knicks, this team won’t look the same next season.