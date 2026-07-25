Cleveland Cavaliers Set Sights on New Target After LeBron James Snub

After losing out on the LeBron James sweepstakes to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly turned their attention to a new target.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cavaliers are interested in free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga. Vardon reported that there is mutual interest between the two sides, though Kuminga prefers a sign-and-trade rather than signing outright due to losing out on more money.

Kuminga’s agent told Vardon that the 23-year-old forward is “fond” of Cleveland after spending two months their last summer to work out. He also “likes” coach Kenny Atkinson, who was once Steve Kerr’s top assistant coach from 2021 to 2024.

Vardon added that the Cavaliers can offer an annual salary of $15 million if James Harden agrees to an even bigger pay cut. However, Kuminga prefers an annual salary of at least $20 million to possibly $23 million.

Jonathan Kuminga Last Season

After starting last season on a high note, Jonathan Kuminga’s time with the Golden State Warriors ended at the trade deadline. Kuminga and Buddy Hield were traded to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis.

Kuminga looked like a star at times for the Hawks, though he showed some of the reasons why Steve Kerr never trusted him with a bigger role. He played really well in the first round of the playoffs against the New York Knicks, but the Hawks were eliminated in six games.

In 36 total games last season split between Golden State and Atlanta, Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Cleveland Cavaliers This Offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been relatively quiet this offseason. They have yet to make any addition to their roster outside of the NBA draft. They even lost Dean Wade to the Philadelphia 76ers, Keon Ellis to the Brooklyn Nets and Larry Nance Jr. to the Indiana Pacers.

However, the Cavaliers have re-signed Donovan Mitchell and Thomas Bryant to new contracts. James Harden is also expected to return, though his new deal will be determined once the franchise has made their moves.

In addition to Jonathan Kuminga, the Cavaliers have been linked to Mario Hezonja, who is reportedly seeking an NBA return, as per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Cavs also have plenty of competition for Kuminga’s services. He has been named as a potential target for the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. The Atlanta Hawks are also interested in bringing him back next season.

LeBron James’ Message to Cleveland

After weeks of speculation about his next team, LeBron James announced on Friday that he’ll be joining the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite strong links to the Cleveland Cavaliers, James preferred to sign with Philly. He wrote a letter on social media, mentioning how Northeast Ohio, which includes Cleveland, will always be his home.

James has had two stints with the Cavs, from 2003 to 2010 and from 2014 to 2018. He led the franchise to their first-ever NBA championship in 2016.