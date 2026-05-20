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Kenny Atkinson’s Explanation for Lack of Timeout Calls will Infuriate Cavaliers Fans

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INDEPENDENCE, OHIO - JULY 01: Kenny Atkinson the new head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to the media during a press conference at Cleveland Clinic Courts on July 01, 2024 in Independence, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers fans won’t be happy to hear this.

Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson was on the receiving end of some heavy criticism regarding how he handled his timeouts in the second half of Cleveland’s collapse against the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Knicks finished the fourth quarter of the contest on a  30-8 run and during that span, Atkinson called just one total timeout. He could have called more, as he finished the fourth quarter with two unused timeouts, but he opted instead to allow his team to continue to flounder out on the floor.

Kenny Atkinson Defends Use of Timeouts in Game 1 Collapse vs. Knicks

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 20: Head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Rocket Arena on April 20, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

After the game, Atkinson tried to justify his use of his team’s timeouts, but his explanation leaves plenty to be desired for Cavaliers fans.

“I like to hold my timeouts,” Atkinson said. “I didn’t want to have one timeout at the end of the game, one- or two-point game. I tried to hold them.”

So, instead of calling additional timeouts in order to try to help stem the tide, Atkinson sat on them and allowed them to expire at the end of regulation, because maybe he might want to use them in a hypothetical situation that could emerge later in the game. It made no sense in the moment, and his explanation made even less sense.

Instead of acknowledging that he could have done a better job with clock management, Atkinson credited Cleveland’s collapse to a combination of bad luck and fatigue.

“They hit some really tough shots in that fourth quarter. We got a little unlucky, quite honestly,” Atkinson said.

“My only regret, and this can happen when you get a little fatigued, I think it just stopped moving. We were pinging the ball all over the place, great ball movement, and then it just got a little stagnant.”

Added Pressure on Kenny Atkinson for Remainder of Eastern Conference Finals

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – FEBRUARY 24: Head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers signals to his players during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena on February 24, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Given the way things played out in the first game of the series, there will likely be some added pressure on Atkinson for the rest of the Eastern Conference finals.

If the Cavs are able to bounce back and potentially win the series, then Atkinson’s Game 1 will become an afterthought, labeled as a poor performance, just like players have sometimes. However, if the Cavs are unable to get up off the mat, there will be some serious questions about if Atkinson is the right guy for the job in Cleveland.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Kenny Atkinson’s Explanation for Lack of Timeout Calls will Infuriate Cavaliers Fans

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