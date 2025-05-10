Kevin Durant Claps Back at Fan Over LeBron-Led Cavs Run

Kevin Durant isn’t done trolling, and this time, Cleveland took the hit.

In the middle of a quiet offseason, a random fan tagged Durant in a clip of Kyrie Irving cooking defenders as a Cavalier. “Oh man @KDTrey5 f*** you bro for ruining what would have been a dynasty in Cleveland,” the fan wrote.

Durant’s response? Classic KD.

“I rejoice every morning that it didn’t happen.”

— (via @KDTrey5)

It was just one line, but it sent fans spiraling all over again—reminding the internet how his move to Golden State in 2016 shifted the balance of power in the league. The Warriors went on to win two straight titles over LeBron James and the Cavs in 2017 and 2018, killing off any real chance of a Cleveland dynasty.

KD Didn’t Stop There

Durant didn’t just drop one response and disappear. He went back and forth with several users on X, defending his legacy, clapping back at critics, and leaning fully into the role he’s embraced since those Warriors days: elite hooper, full-time villain, part-time truth-teller.

From quote-tweeting Skip Bayless to dismissing rankings and narrative-driven debates, KD’s social media timeline is a mix of chaos, comedy, and occasionally raw honesty.

This time, though, the shot at Cleveland stood out. Not because it was mean—but because it was so on-brand. Durant isn’t running from his past anymore. He’s smiling at it.

The Dynasty That Wasn’t

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James went to three straight NBA Finals together, winning just one ring. The two losses came after Durant joined a Warriors team already stacked with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

Had KD stayed in OKC—or gone anywhere else—Cleveland might have gone back-to-back or even won three straight. Instead, Irving left for Boston. LeBron eventually joined the Lakers. And the Cavs’ “dynasty” became a what-if.

Durant knows exactly what happened. And clearly, he’s more than fine with it.

Durant Is Still Doing It His Way

Durant’s place in the NBA all-time conversation is secure—2x champ, former MVP, 15x All-Star—but his career path continues to spark debate. And KD doesn’t seem interested in changing that.

He’s not trying to win anyone over. He’s not pandering to the media. And after a season that ended without even making the playoffs, he’s got time to scroll and tweet—and remind fans how different things might’ve looked without him on the other side of those Cleveland Finals.

And if you think he feels bad about it?

He told you himself: he rejoices every morning.