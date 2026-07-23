Kyrie Irving Open To Major Cleveland Cavaliers Return

The idea of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving reuniting with the Cleveland Cavaliers may not be as ridiculous as most assume. A recent report stated that James is waiting to see if any of his interested teams will be able to trade for Anthony Davis or Irving. Both scenarios seem difficult, but Irving going back to Cleveland sparked conversation over the wild “what if” scenario.

NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson revealed that he’s heard rumblings about Irving being open to a Cavaliers return:

“If it doesn’t work out with Mobley and Allen, both are prime tradeable assets. Max Strus holds a tradeable contract, and James Harden becomes tradeable in January. That January window is where a potential Kyrie Irving trade could be revisited. Sources close to the situation tell me that Kyrie wouldn’t rule out a Cavs return at some point. Dallas’ window is 2 to 3 years away depending on the jump Cooper Flagg makes translation: Dallas is not inclined to keep Kyrie Irving long-term.”

Scoop B pitched the idea of a trade coming at next season’s deadline if it were to happen. James Harden and Max Strus were named as potential trade assets to make an Irving deal happen with the Dallas Mavericks. A lot must happen before this scenario becomes remotely realistic.

Why LeBron James & Kyrie Irving Reunion Makes Sense

Cleveland was shocked when Irving ended the superstar duo with James back in 2017 after a 4-1 NBA Finals elimination to the Golden State Warriors. Kyrie grew tired of being the second option and wanted to lead his new team to request a trade.

Disappointing tenures with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets led to him changing his stance about his goals in the NBA. Irving later made peace with LeBron when rumors were circulating about the Los Angeles Lakers expressing interest before he ended up in Dallas.

Both men have shown signs of wanting to play together again with the clock running out. Scoop B’s report of Kyrie being open to a Cleveland return could see the Cavaliers trying to get back their two top players from the epic 2016 NBA Championship core.

LeBron Must Select Cleveland Cavaliers First

The Cavaliers likely won’t be able to trade for Irving now unless the Mavericks want Harden in a sign and trade. LeBron will likely have to pick Cleveland over the Miami Heat and Golden State before they can get Kyrie.

Trust in the franchise with Donovan Mitchell and Mobley is necessary to even set up the scenario where Irving returns. The Mavericks could opt to trade Kyrie for a package involving some combo of Harden, Strus, and Allen to better their future around Cooper Flagg.

James and Irving teaming up again in Cleveland remains unlikely, but this report keeps the window open. Miami could also work towards a Kyrie trade during the season. However, there are no reports that Irving would be open to that like he is with the Cavaliers return. LeBron controls a lot of the variables and must pick his team before anything else.