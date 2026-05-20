LeBron James Drops Major Hint on Future Amid Cavaliers-Knicks Series

Free agent LeBron James may have dropped a significant hint on where he plans to sign this offseason, amid rumors of his Los Angeles Lakers departure.

On Wednesday, James liked an Instagram post from a fan that contained the graphic “Come Home” along with a picture of him in a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform.

The timing of James’ actions caused a frenzy among fans on social media, given that it came less than 24 hours after the Cavaliers blew a 22-point fourth-quarter lead to the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Many analysts feel James could be the missing piece that propels Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Co. to a title — and perhaps James agrees with that sentiment.

LeBron James Free Agency

Per multiple insiders, the Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are viewed as the two top destinations for James if he chooses to leave the Lakers after an eight-year stint. Teams like the LA Clippers and New York Knicks are reportedly viewed as dark-horse candidates that could pique James’ interest if they can make a compelling pitch.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Shams Charania noted that nearly every NBA title contender — including the teams still playing in the NBA playoffs — has interest in signing James, especially if he were to agree to a veteran minimum deal or an MLE-type contract.

“I spoke to Rich Paul the other day at the Chicago Draft Combine last week, and he told me that every contender in the NBA has essentially since the season ended, placed a call. So, that line is going to continue to be open,” Charania told the “Pat McAfee” Show.

“But listen, LeBron, all indications throughout the season have been that he’s going to play another year. We’ll see if that remains true. He’s got to take that time. We’ve never seen this. 41 years old, year 23.”

Will LeBron James Return to Lakers?

“I think if he decides to step away, I don’t think anyone would hold it against him, but I think the expectation has been that probably you’re going to get one more and we’ll see if it’s going to be with the Lakers or somewhere else.”

“But listen, being in LA, having that comfort level, and the Lakers want him, I think all those factors do play a part,” Charania added.

For what it’s worth, the Lakers have expressed their desire to re-sign free agents James and Austin Reaves, aiming to keep their Luka Doncic-led Big 3 intact.

“We want that core to be back together,” Lakers head coach JJ Redick said in his exit interview earlier this month, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“All three of those guys showed a lot of growth this year. I think a lot has been made about Luka’s fitness level and his dedication to that. He was great throughout the season. He’s still in fantastic shape six weeks after an injury. But he’s also grown as a leader.”

Besides James and Reaves, the Lakers will have to deal with the free agency of key players like Rui Hachimura (UFA), Luke Kennard (UFA), Jaxon Hayes (UFA), Deandre Ayton (Player Option) and Marcus Smart (Player Option) this offseason.