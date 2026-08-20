LeBron James Ex-Teammate Makes International Career Move

A former NBA champion and an ex-teammate of LeBron James will be ushering in a new career outside the United States.

Tristan Thompson, a 2016 NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers, has been named the new Global Ambassador for Dubai Basketball.

Thompson will be overseeing global affairs of Dubai Basketball, in addition to initiating efforts to improve the basketball culture in the United Arab Emirates and other areas.

“Thompson will support Dubai Basketball as it grows its global visibility through strategic partnerships and fan engagement while enhancing basketball culture in the UAE and internationally,” Dubai Basketball wrote in a statement. “Working alongside the club’s leadership, he will help expand Dubai Basketball’s presence across international markets while supporting its longterm mission to position Dubai as a major destination for elite basketball.”

Meanwhile, Thompson expressed excitement about his new role as he looks to expand his network and influence towards the Middle East.

“Dubai has become a place where sport, business, culture, and opportunity are all moving at pace, at the same time,” said Thompson in a statement.

“Dubai Basketball is building something that feels bigger than a team. There is a real opportunity to make Dubai a global basketball hub, connecting talent, fans, and opportunity across the Middle East, Europe, and beyond. I am excited to support the club’s journey and help build an environment where players want to come, stay, and compete at the highest level.”

Tristan Thompson’s NBA Legacy

Selected fourth overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Cavaliers out of the University of Texas, Thompson set a record as the highest-drafted Canadian-born player in league history at the time. He also made the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2012.

Alongside LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love, Thompson became the defensive anchor of a Cavaliers squad that made four straight NBA Finals appearances.

He won an NBA Championship in 2016, notoriously punishing opponents on the glass. He also earned a reputation for durability, playing in a franchise-record 447 consecutive regular-season games during his prime.

Following his initial nine-year run in Cleveland, Thompson jumped around the league to several franchises, playing for the Boston Celtics (2020–21), Sacramento Kings (2021–22), Indiana Pacers (2022), Chicago Bulls (2022), and a brief playoff run with the Los Angeles Lakers (2023).

Thompson rejoined the Cavaliers for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 seasons, serving as an locker room leader and backup center. After completing his final contract, he officially announced his retirement from the NBA last May.

Tristan Thompson Reveals The Talk That Made Him Buy In To LeBron James’ Vision

Thompson was just a young player when LeBron James came to the Cavaliers in 2014. Thompson revealed the talk he received during that time to make him buy in with the Cavaliers’ vision.

“As a young guy, you’re like, ‘Man, I was just getting started. I’m going to All-Stars and having great nights. I’m playing against Al Jefferson and Paul Millsap and having good nights,’” he said. “In my head, I’m like, ‘I’m about to be an All-Star. I could be an All-Star.”

“I remember Rich called me. He said, ‘Double T, it could go two ways. Either you’re going to buy into what needs to be done to win a championship, or you might be gone. And once you get moved, you don’t know what it’s going to look like. You don’t know what team you’re going to go to.”

Thompson then decided for the betterment of the team.

“I said, ‘You know what, I’m going to make the executive decision for my career, and I’m going to sacrifice. I’m going to sit right here and enjoy this ride. And sure enough, it was a good ride,” he said.

Now, that Cavaliers squad is remembered for beating the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, where they became the first team to overcome a 3-1 deficit.