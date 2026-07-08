Insider Provides Cavaliers’ Pathway to Landing LeBron James in Free Agency

LeBron James has announced that he will play another season in the NBA but will not be returning to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2026-27. That said, the chase for the 41-year-old forward has begun.

Multiple teams have emerged as front-runners for James, including the Cleveland Cavaliers. Offseason adventures by James have also been a contributing factor. This includes a reunion with the 2016 Cleveland team that won an NBA championship and the free-agent forward posting on social media while taking a road trip through his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Many hints are pointing towards LeBron James’ return to Cleveland, and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes that a trade that sends Max Strus away from the franchise could be a leading factor in LeBron’s return to the team.

“If you see the Cavs move Max Strus, you will know that there’s some sort of action there,” Windhorst said on ESPN Cleveland.