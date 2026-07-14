LeBron James Receives Massive Warning About Signing With Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James has been expected to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the better part of the past two weeks. The Cavaliers are still the favorites to land James in free agency, but a former Cleveland player and LeBron’s teammate has issued a warning for the 41-year-old legend about signing with his hometown team.

According to Iman Shumpert, who played in Cleveland from 2015 to 2018, the Cavaliers would not bring joy to James if he truly wants to be with a winning team.

He also warned that LeBron would only grow frustrated if he signed with the Cavaliers after the team’s showing in the past NBA playoffs, where they reached the Eastern Conference Finals only to lose via sweep against the eventual NBA champions New York Knicks.

“If this is about a ring, go to Philly. If this is about selling tickets Miami. If this is about ending your career the way it should go, go to Cleveland,” Shumpert said in his Shump Street podcast. “Just don’t go to Cleveland trying to be happy about a win because you not going to win there. You’re not going to be happy.”

Shumpert feels that if LeBron signed with the Cavaliers, next year would only be about a storybook ending to one of the greatest players ever, rather than fighting for another NBA championship before he finally hangs up his jersey.

“This is about legacy, the return tour, this is not about winning don’t you dare go over there think it’s rolling with the winners,” he said. “I don’t know what’s up with them during the playoffs, don’t do it. I’ve been on a team with LeBron when he was frustrated and he felt like he got too much going on. He going to start shipping sh*t out of there, man.”

Cleveland Cavaliers Show They Can Be A Winning Team Even Without LeBron James

Shumpert’s statements are contentious, considering that the Cavaliers reached heights last season they never reached without LeBron.

In the 2026 NBA playoffs, the Cavaliers reached the conference finals for the rest time since 2018, the last year of LeBron in Cleveland before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The team is led by Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and Evan Mobley, a formidable big three that, if boosted by LeBron, could automatically propel them as the favorite to win the still wide-open Eastern Conference next season.

LeBron James Can Play Alongside Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, And Evan Mobley

Just like with the Lakers last season, James would play as the third, or even fourth option, for the Cavaliers, behind the aforementioned three stars.

James was the third-best scorer for the Lakers last season behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game.

He then led the team to the second round of the playoffs, where they lost via sweep against the OKC Thunder. James became the No. 1 option in the playoffs as Doncic and Reaves, for the most part, missed games due to injury.

According to multiple reports, LeBron’s longtime agent, Rich Paul, has engaged with 27 teams across the league, with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and Philadelphia 76ers emerging as favorites to land him after saying goodbye to the Lakers.

James’ team remains tight-lipped about the NBA great’s decision, which, perhaps, is the last of free agency of his NBA career.