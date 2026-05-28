LeBron’s Former Coach Says He’s Not Returning To Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the teams hoping to acquire LeBron James as a free agent for an incredible return, but a former coach doesn’t think it’s realistic. David Blatt spent under two years coaching the Cavaliers when LeBron returned home in 2015. However, Blatt was fired during a winning season due to rumors of James wanting him to get replaced by Ty Lue.

Blatt said the following about why LeBron won’t come back to Cleveland this offseason:

“I would tell you that the number one factor for him in deciding where to play as a free agent is probably ‘Who gives me the best chance to win a championship?’ If I look at LA, with a healthy Doncic and a healthy Reaves, how they were playing at the end of the year, when all three of those guys were healthy, I would say he has a better chance with the Lakers than he would with Cleveland.”

The most interesting thing about Blatt’s comment is that it relates all to basketball. Blatt doesn’t believe that James thinks he has a good chance to win the NBA Championship in his final seasons with the Cavaliers. The Los Angeles Lakers were named by the former coach as having a better roster for title contention to LeBron.

David Blatt Missed One Important Point

Blatt claims that Cleveland can’t contend for a title as easily as the Lakers can, but they do play in the much weaker Eastern Conference. The New York Knicks destroyed the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, as the only team in the conference that they couldn’t get by.

Cleveland technically just needs to close the gap on one team with their immensely talented roster. LeBron could very well be the missing piece who provides leadership and puts them over the top to make the NBA Finals.

The Lakers have a much more difficult task of getting past the dominant Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs teams in the loaded West. Even teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets present more fear than the other Eastern Conference teams beyond the Knicks.

Lakers Still Have Strongest LeBron Advantage

The Lakers have the comfort level of James spending almost a decade in Los Angeles and not looking to move his family for one or two years. Bronny James gives him the dream scenario of playing with his son and getting to play relevant basketball until he hangs it up for good.

Blatt’s point was more of a criticism of the Cavaliers’ current team than anything he knows about LeBron personally. The two failed to develop a bond, and Cleveland ultimately regretted hiring him as the new coach before they knew James was coming back.

LeBron would have to change his entire lifestyle and take the risk of a short failed tenure with a different franchise if he leaves the Lakers. The Cavaliers must do a lot of work to talk James into even considering coming back home. Cleveland also lacks the money to offer a strong contract compared to the Lakers and other suitors.