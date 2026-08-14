Cavaliers Receive Major Free Agency Update After Dennis Schroder Trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been involved in a handful of rumors this offseason, but they haven’t made all that many moves. That changed on Friday afternoon when they sent veteran guard Dennis Schroder and cash to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for another veteran guard, Tre Mann.

While this seems like a simple swap on paper, this actually could have a massive impact on the Cavs’ free agent plans now that they have freed up some cap space as part of this trade. In the wake of this deal being announced, insider Shams Charania provided a massive update on Cleveland’s pursuit of several of the top remaining available free agents.

Cavaliers Free Agency Plans Come Into Focus After Trading Dennis Schroder

Cleveland only picked up Schroder in a trade with the Sacramento Kings midway through last season, but it always seemed likely he would be dealt this offseason. Schroder is still one of the more valuable sparkplug scorers in the league, but his impact waned once he was picked up by the Cavaliers last season (8.2 PPG, 4.3 APG, 2.3 RPG, 40.1 FG%).

With Schroder set to make $14.8 million in the upcoming campaign, it simply did not make sense for the Cavs to hang onto him, especially with the team eyeing a reunion with James Harden. Mann is only making $8 million next season, so while Cleveland is sending some cash over to complete this deal, it should generate at least $6 million in salary cap savings with this move.

What the Cavaliers do next with that extra cap space is what fans immediately began to ponder. According to Charania, not only is the front office continuing to discuss a new deal with Harden, but it also increased the likelihood of bringing one of Peyton Watson or Jonathan Kuminga to town now that this trade is in the books.

“The Cavaliers remain in constant communication with James Harden and his agents on a new contract to return to Cleveland while they strongly pursue two free agent forwards — restricted Peyton Watson and unrestricted Jonathan Kuminga — made more viable with Friday’s trade,” Charania reported in a post on X.

Cavaliers Not Done Making Moves Just Yet

A reunion with Harden has been in the cards all offseason long, so moving off of Schroder would seemingly set the team up to bring him back to town. More importantly, though, is the fact that the Cavaliers’ tepid interest in Kuminga and Watson could heat up now, as the restricted free agent has been ice cold this offseason.

Cleveland did well to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, but getting swept by the eventual champion New York Knicks proved that there is still work that needs to be done when it comes to this roster. Trading Schroder isn’t a huge move, but it could set the stage for a new batch of players to find their way to town in free agency.