Cavaliers Proposed to Trade James Harden for 2x NBA Champion Star PG

Editor’s note: Heavy recently put together a blockbuster proposal centered around James Harden landing with the Miami Heat. But what if we looked at the same idea for the Cleveland Cavaliers? Here’s the Cavs’ version of that proposed deal.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to engage in any major swing this offseason. They might not have to with the core of Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley still intact.

They also have James Harden, who joined mid-last season. However, chances to upgrade the roster and add key pieces would be welcomed.

There are free-agent options to explore; however, the Cavs could still bring in a marquee star to the roster. This may warrant a key piece of their roster being moved.

In a proposed four-team trade involving the Cavs, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons, a notable piece would move to Cleveland.

Cavaliers receive: Jrue Holiday and a 2029 first-round pick (via MIA).

Heat receives: James Harden (via sign-and-trade; three-year $108 million contract), Daniss Jenkins, Sidy Cissoko and a 2027 second-round pick.

Trail Blazers receive: Nikola Jovic.

Pistons receive: Davion Mitchell, Myron Gardner and Dru Smith.

Harden was brought in at the February deadline in the deal that sent Darius Garland to the Clippers. He helped the Cavs to an Eastern Conference finals appearance. But there would be an opportunity to move him if it means acquiring a star that could be a better fit alongside Mitchell and Mobley.

Cavs-James Harden Trade Idea Lands Veteran Star

Harden declined his player option for the upcoming season. At the moment, a multi-year deal is being discussed, and it’s one that would lower the veteran’s annual salary. This is to give Cleveland more flexibility while he stays longer.

In this proposal, Harden’s potential deal would be sent to Miami. The Heat could use a reliable backcourt presence to help their star-studded frontcourt. A sign-and-trade ensures that pieces are moved across every team involved.

To fit Harden, the Heat would be moving Mitchell and Jovic as the key pieces. The Pistons would take Mitchell and Smith while Jovic would head to Portland.

For Cleveland, they could use Holiday’s presence as a defensive-minded addition. He is still on Portland’s payroll with a salary of around $34.8 million for the 2026-27 season and a player option the following year.

Holiday’s deal would fit into any potential deal for Harden. At 36, the Blazers may consider cashing in on the two-time NBA champion in exchange for a much younger piece.

Holiday’s Defensive Offers Promise

Harden was influential for the Cavs’ run to the conference finals. He elevated Cleveland’s half-court offense after arriving midseason. Keeping him on a new deal remains the working expectation since the start of the offseason.

The big question mark with the Harden-Mitchell combo was obviously their defensive limitations. Those limitations could be handled to a certain degree with a star like Holiday.

Holiday doesn’t offer the same shot creation and ball-handling skills as Harden, however, even at the latter stages of his career, his defense is championship-pedigree. He has been part of two title successes in the past few years. He helped two teams — the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 and the Boston Celtics in 2024 — win a championship in the last five years. Even in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Holiday’s winning impact was on full display.

Both championship cases had notable stars to hand the majority of the credit. However, Holiday’s defense played a crucial role and it was evident with his departure as both franchises didn’t rediscover that championship form.

For the Cavs, Holiday is a proven winner. Swinging for him could provide an opportunity for championship success for the first time in almost a decade.