NBA Last 2 Minute Report Adds to Cavaliers Misery After Game 1 ‘Choke Job’

The Cleveland Cavaliers were already reeling from a historic fourth-quarter collapse. The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report only added another layer to a loss that slipped away in the final seconds.

According to the league’s review, a critical missed call in the closing minute of regulation may have directly impacted the outcome of Cleveland’s 115-104 overtime loss to the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

With 52.8 seconds remaining and the Cavaliers clinging to a 99-96 lead, the report stated that OG Anunoby “establishes a wide screening position” that created illegal contact with Cleveland guard Sam Merrill. No foul was called on the play.

Moments later, that same possession ended with Landry Shamet drilling a game-tying three-pointer — a shot that shifted momentum fully toward New York and ultimately forced overtime.

Late Non-Call Looms Large for Cavaliers

The missed screen violation was one of three non-calls identified in the final two minutes, but it stood apart in its impact.

Another sequence with 1:08 left saw Evan Mobley extend his elbow and make contact with Shamet’s head — a play the league said should have been called an offensive foul. However, that possession resulted in a missed shot and was followed by an incorrect out-of-bounds ruling that should have favored Cleveland, effectively offsetting the earlier error.

The Anunoby screen, though, directly preceded Shamet’s tying basket — a turning point in a game Cleveland had controlled for most of the night.

Cavaliers Let Lead Slip Away

Even without the missed call, the Cavaliers were in position to close out the game.

Cleveland led 93-71 with under eight minutes remaining before unraveling under relentless pressure from Jalen Brunson and the Knicks’ offense. New York closed regulation on a stunning run, eventually tying the game at 101.

In overtime, the Cavaliers appeared spent. The Knicks opened the extra period on a 9-0 burst, putting the game out of reach and completing one of the largest comebacks in recent NBA playoff history.

Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 29 points but struggled to maintain control late as turnovers and missed opportunities mounted during the collapse.

Donovan Mitchell Keeps Focus on Game 2

After the loss, Mitchell did not dwell on officiating or the Last Two Minute Report.

“We lost. We [expletive] blew up,” Mitchell said postgame. “Alright, let’s move on to Game 2. Simple as that.”

His blunt assessment reflected a team intent on turning the page quickly rather than debating what might have been.

The collapse drew sharp criticism nationally, with Hall of Famer Charles Barkley calling it a “choke job” during Inside the NBA‘s postgame coverage — a label that quickly echoed across the league.

Cleveland Faces Urgent Response in Game 2

The Cavaliers now face immediate pressure heading into Game 2, having surrendered home-court advantage and momentum in a series that had been within their control for nearly three quarters.

Coach Kenny Atkinson acknowledged the breakdown after the game, pointing to Cleveland’s inability to execute late as the deciding factor.

For the Cavaliers, the challenge is clear: respond quickly, clean up late-game execution, and avoid letting one collapse — and one controversial sequence — define the series.

Game 2 presents that opportunity.