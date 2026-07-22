NBA Pundit Claims LeBron James Changed Mind After Picking Team

ESPN NBA pundit Kendrick Perkins made a bold claim today that LeBron James was ready to make a free agent decision and changed his mind before announcing it. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Golden State Warriors are considered the three leading candidates for James’ services in free agency. Odds have jumped back and forth over the past few weeks to somewhat back up Perkins’ claim.

The former NBA center shared the following theory on what he’s heard about LeBron’s offseason decision taking so long:

“It’s not about the money (being offered). It’s about the (team) fit. He’s had his mind made up. I believe there’s been a time where he had his mind made up and then all of a sudden he’s changed his mind and he’s back to the drawing board again.”

The belief of Perkins is that James is still unsure and going back and forth to explain the long wait. LeBron is now three weeks deep into free agency after he revealed he was leaving the Los Angeles Lakers and started listening to offers from other teams. Rich Paul has started that teams don’t need to reach out as it’s all about James finalizing his decision to determine his final NBA home.

Which Team Did LeBron Change Mind About?

If we believe Perkins’ claim, that means that LeBron was close to signing with one team before changing his mind. James has mostly been linked to both the Cavaliers and Heat as the strongest options once the Warriors started getting more negative reports about their chances.

Either Miami or Cleveland were close to getting LeBron before the legend decided to consider his options. The Cavaliers were such a strong favorite last week that it could have been them. Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley present two great co-stars for James to compete for a title.

The other scenario could be LeBron getting close to picking Miami in recent days when they became the top favorite on betting markets. Today’s shift saw the Cavaliers passing them to become the favorites again. Regardless, James getting close to picking one of the top NBA teams means that we are getting closer to the end.

When Can We Expect LeBron To Decide

Another quote from Perkins claimed that money doesn’t matter to LeBron and all teams are offering the same figures. There won’t be a long contract negotiation about money or years when James picks his next destination.

LeBron was also considering the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves, but neither team seems to have a strong chance anymore. James is essentially now picking between two or three teams as the process reaches the end of the road. A decision should come within the next week as July ends.

Teams are already looking at backup options with names like DeMar DeRozan, Bradley Beal, and Jonathan Kuminga still on the market. LeBron picking a team before August is the smart bet and other players will be able to sign shortly after. The all-time great has taken over NBA free agency for the fourth time in his iconic career.