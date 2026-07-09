New Contract for Cleveland Cavaliers Superstar Ranked as One of NBA’s Worst

Donovan Mitchell put pen to paper on his new four-year, $273 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers just days ago.

But, it’s already being labeled as one of the worst contracts in the NBA.

Donovan Mitchell’s New Contract with Cavaliers Ranked as One of NBA’s Worst

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report recently ranked the eight worst contracts in the NBA, and Mitchell’s new deal with the Cavs came in at No. 6, behind the contracts of Joel Embiid, Trae Young, Paul George, De’Aaron Fox and Devin Booker.

Favale pointed to Mitchell’s advancing age combined with his lack of playmaking ability and inability to lift his teams in the postseason as reasons why his fresh contract might age like milk.

“The ink isn’t even dry on Donovan Mitchell’s extension, but it’s already one of the NBA’s most thorny long-term contracts. … Going on 30 years old, Mitchell’s best days could be in the rear view. Even if they’re not, there’s a cap on how far the Cavs can go with a guard who’s neither their best perimeter defender nor passer as their highest-paid player,” Favale wrote.

“This past postseason was an eye-opener. Cleveland’s offense cratered anytime Mitchell played without James Harden, in no small part because of the former’s below-board passing out of his drives. The Cavs have churned out better results during Mitchell’s solo stints in the past, but it’s worth noting this is the second straight playoff run in which their offensive rating was higher without him on the court.”

Mitchell is an elite scorer, there’s no doubt about that, and he was able to help lead the Cavs back to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2018 this past season. However, he hasn’t demonstrated the ability to be a top option on a championship team, and now the Cavs will be paying him like one well into his 30s. Given that background, it’s easy to understand why some might be skeptical of the deal.

Paul Pierce Explains Why Donovan Mitchell Deserved Max Contract from Cavaliers

While some may be critical of Cleveland’s decision to invest so heavily in Mitchell, former NBA superstar Paul Pierce explained why Mitchell is worth the investment.

“He’s a championship-type player. He’s a seven-time All-Star. He puts up the numbers year in and year out. He shows up. He’s never injured. He’s always available,” Pierce said of Mitchell on the No Fouls Given podcast.

“I mean, he’s been one of the best two guards this league has seen. And what a hell of a career when you look down the line from start to where he is now. He’s just getting better and better.”

The Cavs have to hope that Mitchell, 29, still has a whole lot of gas left in the tank, because he’s now under contract with the organization through the 2030-31 NBA season.