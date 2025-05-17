Proposed Trade Eases Cavaliers Cap Issues

After a shock second-round elimination, the Cleveland Cavaliers will likely be active in the upcoming offseason. Kenny Atkinson’s team isn’t far away from being a genuine contender. As such, the front office will likely tweak the roster.

On May 15, during a Bleacher Report live stream, Rob Perez floated the idea of sending De’Andre Hunter to the Miami Heat. Perez noted how this deal could allow the Cavaliers to duck under the second apron without parting ways with Darius Garland, Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen, all core parts of the rotation.

The proposed trade looks like this:

Miami Heat Get: De’Andre Hunter

Cleveland Cavaliers Get: Duncan Robinson, a protected first-round pick and two future second-round picks.

“Duncan Robinson is scheduled to make nearly $20 million, which is what makes this trade possible. Remember, the Cavaliers have to essentially match dollar-for-dollar, and they can’t aggregate any contracts on top of each other. However, if you exercise that non-guaranteed clause with Duncan Robinson, we are talking about significant salary cap relief. It’s going to cost you DeAndre Hunter…But it is a way for them to get out of the second apron without sending Garland, without sending Mitchell, Mobley or Allen.”

Perez continued.

“

Moving on from Hunter so soon after acquiring him would be a blow for the Cavaliers. However, the deal would provide the franchise with some flexibility moving forward.

Analyst Floats the Idea of a LeBron James Return

During a May 14 episode of Fox Sports’ “First Things First,” Nick Wright and Chris Broussard floated the idea of LeBron James returning to the Cavaliers. The discussion was built around LeBron opting out of his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers. That would allow him to sign with the Cavaliers on a minimum deal.

“They would be easily, to me, the favorite in the East,” Broussard said of the Cavaliers. “Easily…Put LeBron in there, a guy who won’t melt down like some of these guys did. He brings them more toughness. They’re not a tough team, which is odd for Cleveland. Cleveland’s a tough city. They’re not a tough team. He would bring some toughness…It used to be a fear, “well, if LeBron comes in, everything’s got to change.” Not anymore. He showed he can play off the ball with Luka. LeBron could let Donovan still be the guy and play.”

While landing LeBron would undoubtedly put the Cavaliers firmly in contention, it is likely a pipe dream. LeBron would be leaving over $52 million on the table to return to the Cavaliers.

Nick Wright Also Believes LeBron Should Return

During a May 14 appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Wright was vocal on his desire to see LeBron to leave the Lakers and rejoin the Cavaliers.

“Year 23 — go back home, win a title with Cleveland, or at least make another Finals is something for LeBron James,” Wright said. “You couldn’t go there if they won 64 games and won the Finals, but when they just keep getting clocked in Round 2… ‘Who’s your starting three? Max Strus? I think I’m an upgrade.’”

The Cavaliers don’t need to make massive changes to their roster. However, if LeBron was willing to come home, they would undoubtedly make that move happen. After all, he’s a franchise legend and still one of the best players in the world. Still, if LeBron stays in Los Angeles, Cleveland only needs some minor tweaks. They’re within touching distance of genuine contention.