Proposed Trade Reunites Cavaliers With $28 Million Former 6MOY

To get back to the days not seen since LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers could use a familiar face. This particular familiar face played for the Cavaliers when they last made the NBA Finals: Jordan Clarkson.

Sports Illustrated’s Matthew Schmidt proposed the following trade with the Utah Jazz that would send Clarkson back to Cleveland.

Cavaliers receive: Clarkson

Jazz receive: Isaac Okoro (sign and trade)

Schmidt explained why Clarkson would appeal to the Cavaliers.

“Cleveland would add a much-needed scorer off the bench to spell Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland for stretches,” Schmidt wrote in an August 20 story.

He explained why Clarkson would fit in well despite the flaws in his game.

“Yes, Clarkson struggles with his efficiency, especially last year when he registered 17.1 points per game on a meager true-shooting percentage of 52.1 percent. However, he is a microwave scorer who can create his own shot, something the Cavaliers could really use off the bench.

“Not only that, but Clarkson can facilitate, as evidenced by the fact that he posted five assists a night this past season.”

Schmidt concluded by adding two very specific benefits that come with adding Clarkson.

Clarkson won Sixth Man of the Year in 2021. With the Jazz entering a rebuild, trading for him is a possibility.

Jordan Clarkson Doesn’t Have a Market: Insider

Since the Jazz have started a new chapter, they don’t have much use for Clarkson long-term. While a trade would make sense, The Athletic’s Tony Jones explained why they haven’t been able to trade him along with their other veterans.

“They just couldn’t trade their veterans. You can’t trade people if there aren’t people who want to trade for them,” Jones said on ESPN 700. “John (Collins) makes a little too much money. And I don’t anticipate the Jazz being able to trade him until the last year of his contract. Jordan Clarkson is the one that surprises me because I thought he’d have a lot more of a market this summer, but it just hasn’t materialized.”

Jones also explained the other factor that has stopped Clarkson from having a market.

“The thing that has been unforeseen is teams being wary of the first and second salary cap aprons. Teams just aren’t taking money as easily and readily as they’ve done in the past.”

That could make acquiring Clarkson all the easier for Cleveland. The biggest matter would be if they would want a reunion.

Jordan Clarkson’s Role in 2018 Finals Run

The Cavaliers acquired Clarkson mid-season in 2018. Though Clarkson had established himself as a scorer, he didn’t factor much into their finals run then.

In 19 games, Clarkson averaged 4.7 points while shooting 30.1% from the field and 23.9% from three. Clarkson has since put up remarkably better playoff performances during his time with the Jazz, who relied on him during the postseason.

Clarkson is a better player now than when Cleveland traded him, and his familiarity with Donovan Mitchell and Georges Niang from their days in Utah could come in handy.