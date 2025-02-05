Realistic Cavaliers trade ideas to bolster bench ahead of deadline

The annual NBA trade deadline is almost here, and although the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the NBA, they aren’t flawless. While the Cavaliers won’t be making seismic trades like the Los Angeles Lakers or San Antonio Spurs, there are still some moves that Cleveland should consider with the clock ticking away.

According to head coach Kenny Atkinson, the Cavaliers would be “not smart” if they didn’t consider all the possibilities before the trade deadline on Thursday.

“You have to listen to everything out there,” Atkinson said before Cleveland faced the Boston Celtics. “You’d be really not smart if you didn’t listen and talk about how you can get better. It’s just the business we’re in.”

With Cavaliers forward Dean Wade sidelined for the foreseeable future, Cleveland has an archetype to pursue when combing the trade market. The Cavaliers need support on the perimeter like Wade, who can stretch the floor and defend multiple positions when healthy. They also need a floor-spacing backup center or another wing they can plug into the rotation.

Unfortunately, players in that vein come at a premium, which will likely force Cleveland to get creative with its decision-making. Thankfully, with the trade deadline nearing, the Cavaliers should zero in on three realistic targets.

Could the Cavaliers reunite with a certain kid from Akron?

Atlanta Hawks big man Larry Nance Jr. is often underrated, but his skill set is ideally suited for today’s game.

He has the strength to play center while being agile enough to defend forwards. His outside shooting opens up opportunities, allowing him to complement non-shooting bigs and enabling a five-out offensive approach.

Not only is Nance a smart player who maximizes every opportunity, but he also excels in passing, rebounding, scoring, and setting screens—making him an excellent fit for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are well-acquainted with what Nance brings to the table. During his 3.5 seasons in Cleveland, he appeared in 182 games, starting 76 and delivering solid stats and impressive advanced metrics, even while playing for mostly lottery teams.

Should Nance return to the Cavaliers, the Northeastern Ohio native would take on a more traditional reserve role, stepping in as a backup center when needed.

His versatility would allow him to seamlessly integrate into various lineups, enhancing head coach Kenny Atkinson’s rotation. Nance would be a valuable addition to the Cavaliers and could play a key role in potential rotational upgrades as the trade deadline approaches.

Could Cleveland go after Larry Nance Jr.’s Atlanta teammate instead?

While brainstorming potential trade ideas between the Cavaliers and the Hawks, one standout target could be De’Andre Hunter, Nance’s teammate.

The 27-year-old Hunter is having a strong season with the Hawks, averaging 18.9 points per game while shooting an impressive 45.9% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range. His presence on the court significantly boosts Atlanta’s offensive production, contributing an extra +4.5 points per 100 possessions.

However, there’s a downside: Atlanta’s defense tends to struggle when Hunter is on the floor. This could reflect the overall challenges faced by the Hawks’ defense, as Hunter hasn’t quite lived up to his defensive reputation.

Still, Hunter might thrive with the Cavaliers, a team renowned for its defensive prowess. He has the potential to fit into a similar role as Dean Wade, but acquiring him could require giving up multiple players. It’s a bold move but one that could pay off for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers might consider a Central Divisional rival to bolster their rotation

The Milwaukee Bucks have been making waves this trade season, with players like Bobby Portis, Khris Middleton, and Pat Connaughton all rumored to be available as the team seeks to land an impact player. If Portis is on the market, the Cavaliers would be wise to pursue him.

Standing at 6 feet 10 inches, Portis is a versatile big man known for his impressive shooting touch from the perimeter, making him an effective small-ball center. He’s been a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year award for the past two seasons and has endeared himself to Bucks fans since their championship run in 2021.

This season, Portis is averaging 13.4 points per game—just shy of his 13.8-point average from last year—even as his three-point shooting percentage has dipped from 40.7% to 36%. On the bright side, his rebounding (increased from 7.4 to 7.9) and assists (up from 1.4 to 2.0) have seen remarkable improvements.

Portis could be a fantastic addition to the Cavaliers, potentially offering a dynamic boost beyond what Larry Nance provides. With all options on the table, including Portis, the Cavs have several realistic trade avenues to explore.