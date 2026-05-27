Potential Reason LeBron James Won’t Take Pay Cut From Cavs Revealed

While there’s still no clear decision about his future, LeBron James has been linked to a potential return to the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer.

However, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on Monday that James is unlikely to take a pay cut to come home to the Cavs. The franchise can only offer him $3 million, and that’s not a feasible salary even for a 41-year-old star.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com further explained why James won’t be taking a $51 million salary deduction for a third stint with the Cavaliers.

“LeBron has an ego, LeBron is a prideful dude,” Fedor said on the Wine and Gold Talk podcast. “He is not coming to Cleveland to make Sam Merrill money. Not happening. He sees himself as still one of the best players in the NBA, and he’s going to want to be compensated in that range.”

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Merrill caught a stray there from Fedor, but James is coming off an impressive campaign for a player in his 23rd season in the NBA. He averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals in the regular season.

The four-time MVP was even better in the playoffs, averaging 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 10 games.

LeBron James Reveals Offseason Decision Timeline

The expectation for LeBron James this summer is that he’ll be playing in his 24th NBA season next year. There’s a slim chance of retirement, but the four-time champ has a huge decision to make.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Mind The Game podcast, James revealed his decision timeline regarding his future.

“I think at some point, up in June, late June, as July rolls around, free agency gets going,” James said, via NBA.com. “As July’s rolling maybe into August, we start to kind of get a feel of what my future may look like, if it’s continuing to play the game that I love— which I know I can still give so much to the game, and play at a high level— or if it’s not. But I have not gotten to that point yet.”

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James will take a vacation with his family first before discussing what’s next with them. His eldest son Bronny is still under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, while his second son Bryce is entering his second year with the Arizona Wildcats.

Other Teams Linked to LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t the only teams linked to LeBron James in his potential free agency situation this offseason. The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in bringing him back, though they have been clear that building around Luka Doncic is their priority.

Another team linked to James is the Golden State Warriors, a team desperate to keep Steph Curry‘s championship window open despite their roster. The Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks have also been mentioned, but people will have to wait on his official decision next month, or even in July.