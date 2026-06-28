Richard Jefferson Responds to Rumor Timofey Mozgov Wasn’t Invited to Cavaliers Reunion

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a very public 2016 championship reunion. 10 years after they were able to beat the Warriors for a title, they went golfing and had a good time. Kevin Love documented a lot of it on his social media page.

Richard Jefferson was a prominent figure in the reunion, as well. LeBron James was the only active player besides Love who was at the reunion. Fans speculated that several players were left out for nefarious reasons, including Kyrie Irving. Timofey Mozgov claimed he was not invited at all.

Jefferson recently cleared up that rumor, saying all members of the Cavaliers were invited on this trip.

Richard Jefferson Clears up Rumors Surrounding 2016 Cavaliers Reunion

While speaking on the Road Trippin Show, Jefferson claims that everyone was invited, but it came together too quickly to coordinate everyone’s schedules.

A conversation kind of got started, and it was like, ‘Hey, it would be wrong if we didn’t invite some of the other guys’ because it’s going to look like we’re calling it this championship thing. No, it was the group chat from the championship team, not the championship team group chat. There’s a difference. We were the old head. There were conversations. “Hey, let’s invite Delly, invite Kyrie, Shump.’ All that stuff. It takes a lot to get a plan out of the group chat.”

Jefferson made it clear that pretty much everyone from that team had been reached out to in some shape or form. They didn’t try to exclude anyone explicitly. Jefferson let everyone know that it was just a spontaneous thing that some people could make and some could not.

Love and Jefferson both documented the trip on social media, and it seems that the members who were there were able to have a lot of fun. Coming up with any plan with a large group of people is tough, so having that many players there was nice.

Cleveland Has a Chance at Bringing LeBron James Back

There is a chance that James ends up having a reunion with Cleveland next season. He is a free agent, and the Lakers might not want to keep him next season. Rumors have swirled that there could be a sign-and-trade that would have him play in Cleveland again.

Of course, that would require a lot of moving parts. James would need to take a significant pay cut to make that happen. The Cavaliers would also have to be okay with losing a lot of their depth. James would become the third star player on the team.

Even if James doesn’t end up playing for the Cavs, having this reunion was nice for the members of the championship team to see him again. He clearly will continue to stay in contact with his old teammates, as winning that title has bonded them forever.