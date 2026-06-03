Cavaliers Score Giannis Antetokounmpo in Trade Proposal Front Office Can’t Refuse

Isaiah Hartenstein (from Thunder)

Aaron Wiggins (from Thunder)

Sam Merrill (from Cavaliers)

Even though the Cavs are still giving up Mobley, this is a more palatable trade idea for a few reasons. First off, the Cavaliers would get a draft pick back. While it’s a second-round pick, that helps lessen the blow of losing both Mobley and a first-round pick.

Secondly, Mobley would be traded outside of the division and the Eastern Conference in general. That way, Cleveland wouldn’t have to face him in the playoffs until the NBA Finals. Antetokounmpo is better than Mobley when he’s healthy, as well.

Cleveland was the most expensive team in the NBA this past season. They were the only team above the second apron of the luxury tax. Bringing in Antetokounmpo would keep them expensive, but they would extend their shrinking title window.

Cleveland has Injury Concerns with Giannis Antetokounmpo

One of the biggest reasons why the Cavaliers are hesitant to trade for Antetokounmpo is because of his history of injuries. Antetokounmpo played just 36 games this season because of multiple calf injuries. He has also been injured in two of the last three postseasons he’s appeared in.

In contrast, Mobley has never suffered a major injury. The fewest number of games he’s ever played in a single season is 50. Mobley is also significantly younger than Antetokounmpo, which is a key factor in any trade that they are considering between those two players.

Antetokounmpo also has to sign off on being traded to the Cavs, since he has just one year left on his deal. He will need to sign a contract extension with his new team. It seems increasingly likely that Antetokounmpo is going to be moved at some point before the NBA Draft.