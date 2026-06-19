Shaquille O’Neal Urges LeBron James to Sign with Cavs in Free Agency

The Cleveland Cavaliers did well to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals this year, but after being swept by the New York Knicks, it’s clear the team has its sights set on improving this offseason. What that will entail remains unknown, but the front office is expected to be quite active over the next couple of weeks.

One of the more intriguing free-agent options is franchise legend LeBron James, who could very well leave the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. While reports have linked James to a return to L.A. as of late, Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal believes that it would be in LeBron’s best interests to finish his career where he started it.

Shaquille O’Neal Believes LeBron James Should Sign with the Cavs

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In his 23rd season in the NBA, James remained one of the top players in the league, even at the ripe age of 41 years old. While his responsibilities on offense shrank as Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves took on larger workloads, James still earned his 22nd-straight All-Star selection after putting up some strong numbers (20.9 PPG, 7.2 APG, 6.1 RPG, 51.5 FG%).

What the future holds for James now is unknown, though. Retirement is always an option at this stage of the game, but it seems more likely that he will return for at least one more season. And if he does, he will have the option to pick where he plays, as James is scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason.

Whether or not he will actually make it to the open market, though, is still very much up in the air, as Los Angeles is making a push to keep him in town. Should he hit free agency, though, O’Neal thinks it makes the most sense for James to return to Cleveland and sign with the Cavs, as it will provide his career with a storybook ending, while also giving him a good shot to chase another championship before he rides off into the sunset.

“LeBron has to do what is best for LeBron,” O’Neal said in an interview with Casino Guru Canada. “He has nothing to prove. He has all the records: scoring, playoff scoring, most seasons played. I don’t know what his agenda is, but LeBron is a personal friend. I wish him well. But is he playing to play, or playing to win? Who knows? The best thing is to go to Cleveland and end his career in Cleveland.”

Should the Cavs Sign LeBron James?

Of course, James began his career with the Cavaliers, spending the first seven seasons of his career with them before leaving for the Miami Heat. Four years later, James would return to Cleveland and make good on his promise to deliver a championship to the franchise. After four more seasons, though, he departed for the Lakers, which is where he has been ever since leaving the Cavs.

Cleveland has a markedly different look now than it did when James was last in town, as Donovan Mitchell is leading the way alongside a supporting cast that features James Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. James could fit in alongside this group and provide it with a real opportunity to go out and win a title. Signing James very well may not be a possibility, but if it is, the Cavaliers should make an effort to bring him back for one last title run.