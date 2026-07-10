What the Cleveland Cavaliers Can Offer LeBron James in NBA Free Agency

Along with a couple of other teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been consistently mentioned as a top potential landing spot for star forward LeBron James in free agency.

James obviously has a long history with Cleveland, as he spent the first seven years of his career there after the Cavs selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. After leaving for Miami, James famously returned to Cleveland in 2014 and went on to lead the Cavs to the first NBA championship in franchise history.

Ending his career where he began it in his home state certainly holds some special allure for James, but what would a potential contract with Cleveland look like for James?

Cavaliers’ Contract for LeBron James Could Depend on James Harden

While some teams, like the Philadelphia76ers, can only offer James the veterans minimum of $3.9 million, the Cavaliers could potentially create a little extra space, depending on James Harden’s new contract with the team. The Cavs could also free up a bit of additional cap space by executing a trade or two.

Here’s a brief breakdown of what the Cavaliers could potentially offer James from ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

The next contract of James Harden, who declined his $42.3 million player option for 2026-27, could play a role in whether the Cavaliers have the $3.9 million veterans minimum exception or the $6.1 million tax midlevel. Not including Harden, Cleveland is $25.3 million below the first apron and $38 million under the second. If a team uses more than $6.1 million of the signing exception, it is then hard-capped at the first apron. … For Cleveland to open up more than $6.1 million, it would need to trade either Max Strus or Dennis Schroder.

This story will be updated.