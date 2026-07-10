Hi, Subscriber

What the Cleveland Cavaliers Can Offer LeBron James in NBA Free Agency

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Lebron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on December 07, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Along with a couple of other teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been consistently mentioned as a top potential landing spot for star forward LeBron James in free agency.

James obviously has a long history with Cleveland, as he spent the first seven years of his career there after the Cavs selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. After leaving for Miami, James famously returned to Cleveland in 2014 and went on to lead the Cavs to the first NBA championship in franchise history.

Ending his career where he began it in his home state certainly holds some special allure for James, but what would a potential contract with Cleveland look like for James?

Cavaliers’ Contract for LeBron James Could Depend on James Harden

Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 28: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

While some teams, like the Philadelphia76ers, can only offer James the veterans minimum of $3.9 million, the Cavaliers could potentially create a little extra space, depending on James Harden’s new contract with the team. The Cavs could also free up a bit of additional cap space by executing a trade or two.

Here’s a brief breakdown of what the Cavaliers could potentially offer James from ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

The next contract of James Harden, who declined his $42.3 million player option for 2026-27, could play a role in whether the Cavaliers have the $3.9 million veterans minimum exception or the $6.1 million tax midlevel.

Not including Harden, Cleveland is $25.3 million below the first apron and $38 million under the second. If a team uses more than $6.1 million of the signing exception, it is then hard-capped at the first apron. … For Cleveland to open up more than $6.1 million, it would need to trade either Max Strus or Dennis Schroder.

This story will be updated. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

0 Comments

What the Cleveland Cavaliers Can Offer LeBron James in NBA Free Agency

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x