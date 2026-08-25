7-Year NBA Star Gives Kyrie Irving Trade Suitors An Important Update

As the 2026-2027 NBA season plays out, teams will be keeping an eye on Kyrie Irving’s situation with the Dallas Mavericks.

In a late-night intel dump from Marc Stein of ‘The Stein Line,’ the NBA insider made it clear that the Mavericks aren’t going to place Irving on the trade block at this time. They have “consistently swatted away” inquiries regarding the All-Star.

But the league isn’t buying that it will last long-term. Stein went on to add that rival teams continue to “wonder aloud” about how long that trade stance will last.

No matter what, Kyrie will have trade interest if he’s made available during the season, but some teams may be wondering how he looks after such a long recovery from an ACL tear. One NBA star dished some intel on that factor.

Brooklyn Nets Star Michael Porter Jr. Drops The Latest On Kyrie Irving

“I was hooping with him yesterday and this is off of his ACL. That dude was so cold, bro,” Porter said on a recent episode of his show, ‘Curious Mike.’ “I couldn’t believe how he was moving out there. And he was getting to the lane, there’s all footers in there and he somehow was with the left. Bro, it was nutty. It was crazy.”

At 34, Irving’s recent injury history is a call for concern, but MPJ’s assessment should ease some trade suitors’ minds. But even if teams are skeptical about reports from an offseason workout, they’ll soon get some game tape on Irving, as he’s set to be ready to begin the 2026-2027 NBA season with the Mavs.

Should The Dallas Mavericks Move Kyrie?

They won’t rush–and they shouldn’t–but there might be a point where the Mavericks have to accept that they are on two different timelines with their star.

Seeing the former No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg with a dynamic superstar guard in Irving is understandably intriguing for the Mavericks.

But if the Mavs aren’t going to make a run, then they shouldn’t hold Irving unless he’s willing to stay. The Mavericks could get some great value from Irving, who has been one of the league’s best guards during his time.

In his last campaign, Irving appeared in 50 games during the 2024-2025 NBA season. He shot 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from three, to average 24.7 points per game. He also produced averages of 48 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.