Mavericks Get Much-Needed Good News After Series of Injuries

After a series of bad news, the Dallas Mavericks finally received encouraging news.

On Friday, March 7, the Mavericks announced that Anthony Davis, the centerpiece of the Luka Dončić return package, has been cleared for “more dynamic on-court movements.”

Davis is improving daily, according to the Mavericks. He has missed the last 10 games due to a left adductor strain he sustained during his Mavericks debut.

On the other hand, Mavericks center Dereck Lively II, has progressed to individual court work. He has missed the last 23 games due to a right ankle stress fracture.

The Mavericks added both Lively and Davis, “will be evaluated weekly with relevant updates to their status provided, as appropriate.”

Lively’s backup center Daniel Gafford is showing progress and will be evaluated again in two weeks, according to the Mavericks. Gafford has missed the last nine games due to a right knee sprain.

Kyrie Irving’s Season-Ending ACL Injury

The progress their trio of big men has made is good news for the Mavericks fans, who are still reeling from the shocking Dončić trade and Kyrie Irving‘s season-ending ACL injury.

The Mavericks star sustained the injury late in the first quarter of their 122-98 blowout loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday, March 3.

Irving lost his balance as he tried to elude past Kings swingman DeMar DeRozan on his drive to the basket. Irving landed awkwardly on his left leg, with his knee appearing to have hyperextended as he came crashing down to the floor.

The Mavericks initially labeled Irving’s injury as a left knee sprain before the MRI showed the severity of the damage. Irving’s devastating injury dramatically changed the trajectory of the Mavericks this season, which could impact their looming decision on Davis.

Will Mavericks Shut Down Anthony Davis?

After Irving was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Davis could follow suit.

“Anthony Davis has been out since his first game [with the Mavericks]. I think [Davis] and his representative are going to huddle. I think they’re gonna have some very hard conversations,” Charania said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, March 4. “It’s not out of the realm of possibility that one game was the last time we’ve seen Anthony Davis this season.”

The Mavericks’ latest injury report on Davis did not show any indication that conversations have been held and decided.

The Mavericks (32-31) remain in play for a postseason appearance. They currently hold the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, 2.5 games ahead of the Phoenix Suns (29-33), despite dropping three straight games and five of their last six.

According to Tankathon, the Suns have the toughest remaining schedule while the Mavericks have the 10th lightest remaining schedule.

The Mavericks are only three games outside the No. 6 Golden State Warriors (35-28), who have the 11th toughest remaining schedule, per Tankathon.

The top six teams in each conference automatically qualify for the playoffs while the Nos. 7 to 10 teams will battle in the play-in tournament for the last two playoff seedings.