Dallas Mavericks Get Bad Dereck Lively Injury News Days Before Training Camp

The Dallas Mavericks likely won’t see rising star big man Dereck Lively to begin training camp, or even the start of the regular season, as the young center is still dealing with a lingering injury that kept him out for much of last year.

Lively has been a key player for the Mavericks over the past few years, but injuries have so far derailed his career.

Now, as Dallas enters a new era led by Cooper Flagg, the latest Lively injury update signals he won’t be healthy to start the year, which could be a big blow for an up-and-coming Mavericks team full of young talent.

Dereck Lively Injury Update

Lively played just seven games last season after undergoing surgery on his injured foot in December, as well as dealing with other health concerns.

Now, according to ESPN’s Tim McMahon, even though Lively suffered the injury so long ago, the 22-year-old might not be ready to start the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season.

“Sources: Mavs C Dereck Lively II (foot) has not been cleared for camp as he continues to recover from his December surgery. His status for the start of the season has yet to be determined. He has not suffered any setback and is slowly ramping up to begin basketball activity,” McMahon wrote in a post on X.

In his three NBA seasons, Lively has played 55 games, 36 games, and seven games. When healthy, he is one of the most electric big men in the league, as seen in his performances with former franchise star Luka Doncic during his rookie season in the 2024 playoffs.

However, after the foot injury derailed his campaign last year, it appears as though the big man might not be ready to start training camp next week, which could put his status for the Mavericks’ regular-season opener in jeopardy.

Lively is still on his rookie contract, one of the best bargain players in the NBA. Despite his limited availability, his career stats of 8.4 points, seven rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 blocks on 72.5% shooting in just 22.9 minutes per game would be a big loss for Dallas to begin the year.

Mavericks Big Man On His Health

Speaking earlier in the summer, Lively himself offered an injury update on himself when talking to the media.