Cooper Flagg Confirms Major Change Ahead of Mavericks’ 2026-27 Season

The Dallas Mavericks‘ 2026-27 season – Cooper Flagg’s second in the NBA – is nearly here.

Dallas is opening up their season earlier relative to many other franchises, holding their Media Day on Sept. 25 in the process.

The Mavericks are one of the more compelling teams in the league heading into the new year, with Flagg’s development backing the intrigue.

Well, the former number one overall draft selection put forth a major revelation that possibly raises the intrigue even more. Read more about the second-year star’s statement below.

Flagg Reveals Official Height Change

The Duke product entered this time facing rumors that he grew taller over the offseason.

The 19-year-old confirmed the rumors to be true on Friday (NBA). Flagg went into his rookie season measuring at 6’9″, but came in at 6’10” without shoes as of the official measurement on Sept. 24.

This is a major development for the immensely talented forward, as continued growth is never a negative sign. There’s a realistic chance that the Maine native is able to eventually approach 7-feet tall, which would gift head coach Dusty May an even greater amount of lineup flexibility.

The ceiling has always been immensely high for the former five-star recruit, with the sky-high potential now fully realized.

What to Expect Out of Mavericks, Star Forward This Season

Dallas is fresh off a 26-56 campaign that possibly tempers expectations heading into the new season.

Beyond this, the franchise is making a change at head coach, with May replacing Jason Kidd. This development inherently sets the stage for growing pains, as making the jump from the college level to the NBA is a tasking one.

Dallas is also an interesting case personnel-wise. The return of nine-time All-Star Kyrie Irving definitely raises the floor of this team, with his fit next to Flagg becoming the most vital piece of the team. Dallas is surrounding the two stars with a fascinating supporting cast as well. This includes the multi-year big-man arrangement of Derek Lively II and Daniel Gafford.

Max Christie, as well as P.J. Washington, round out the projected starting five for the Mavericks. The starting unit is one of the most intriguing in the league, although areas such as Irving’s health are to be monitored.

As far as the bench unit goes, Dallas is taking several chances on upside. Former number one overall pick Zaccharie Risacher is a major reclamation project. There are reasons to believe the French wing can breakout in a new environment, but the 21-year-old needs the opportunity to do so. Marcus Sasser is possibly serving as Dallas’ backup point guard as well after not breaking through the Detroit Piston rotation in three seasons.

Rookie Morez Johnson Jr. and sixth-year Santi Aldama are upside plays for Dallas as well.

All in all, the Mavericks are working hard to surround Flagg with requisite talent. They seem to be attempting to bridge two eras together at the same time, and are off to a great start.