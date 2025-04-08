Dallas Mavericks Converting Brandon Williams to Standard Contract

The Dallas Mavericks are converting two-way guard Brandon Williams to a two-year deal, according to a report from NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Williams’ agents, Derek Lafayette and Fess Irvin of Skyward Sports, told ESPN that at the end of the week, after a series of strong performances. Williams is set to help Dallas reach the Play-In tournament with the young guard providing good scoring depth off the bench, averaging 8.3 points on 51.1% shooting and almost 38% on three-point shooting. Despite last playing for the Mavericks in March, his scoring acumen was noted by the fans and front office.

Williams, 25, has been a positive light for the Dallas Mavericks this season. After a number of high profile injuries have derailed the Mavericks , Williams, a former two-way player, has made the most of his opportunity. In the month of March, he scored in the double digits in 10 out of 11 games, including a 31 point performance on March 7th against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Williams was undrafted out of the Arizona Wildcats in 2021 and has been an NBA G-League mainstay. Last playing for the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2022-23 season, he has bounced between G-League teams before signing with the Dallas Mavericks in 2024 and assigned to the Texas Legends. Following injuries including Kyrie Irving, and Dallas being down to almost eight suitable players, Williams was able to show out in a down period for the team, and is being rewarded with a new contract and chance to shine in the playoffs.

