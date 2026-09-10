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Donald Trump Blasts Dallas Mavericks For Confounding Luka Doncic Trade

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President Donald Trump speaks during a press event in the Oval Office at the White House on June 3, 2026.
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President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House on June 3, 2026. Trump is reportedly planning to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

United States President Donald Trump can be added to the list of people who didn’t understand the Dallas Mavericks‘ decision to trade star guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February of 2025.

The Mavericks infamously traded Doncic to L.A. for an underwhelming return of Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round draft pick. The trade seemed extremely one-sided at the time, at it has aged very poorly, as Davis has already been moved to the Washington Wizards.

Donald Trump Says Luka Doncic Trade ‘Might Go Down As The Worst Trade In The History of Sports’

Luka Doncic
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 25: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after a basket against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 25, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Doncic deal is old news at this point, but President Trump finally offered his opinion of the move during a speech at a midterm convention, which took place at American Airlines Center in Dallas. While acknowledging his own limited basketball knowledge, President Trump made a bold claim regarding where the move stands on the pantheon of bad trades in sports history.

“This is a big Dallas Mavericks team, which is going to be hopefully good. I must tell you, I don’t understand the trade,” Trump said. “That trade is not — what do I know about basketball? I would say it’s not going to go down as the greatest trade in the history of sports. It might go down as the worst trade in the history of sports. Babe [Ruth] will always be the worst trade. But, is it Luka?”

The president jokingly suggested that the Mavs should get a redo on the deal.

“Maybe we could redo that trade. I redo deals all the time,” Trump said. “We gotta redo that deal. I don’t get that deal. Some deals you understand; I understand deals. But that one I didn’t quite get.”

Mavericks fans wish it worked that way, as the vast majority of them would welcome Doncic back with open arms. Unfortunately, it doesn’t, so the possibility of Doncic returning to Dallas anytime soon is slim.

Cooper Flagg Provides Mavericks Fans With Reason for Optimism

Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks
GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – DECEMBER 23: Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at American Airlines Center on December 23, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

At least Mavs fans have reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg to be excited about. So, it’s not all doom-and-gloom in Big D. The Mavericks selected Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft, and he lived up to any and all expectations.

The multi-faceted forward averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game as a rookie. He’ll look to improve upon those numbers in his second season.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Donald Trump Blasts Dallas Mavericks For Confounding Luka Doncic Trade

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