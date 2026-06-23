Dusty Makes Breaks Silence on Becoming New Head Coach of Dallas Mavericks

Dusty May is making the move from college to the pros as he has officially been named the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks.

In Dallas, May will be tasked with leading the Mavs from the outside of the playoff picture back into the contender conversation in the competitive Western Conference.

Dusty May ‘Honored’ to be New Head Coach of Dallas Mavericks

In an official statement, May broke his silence on becoming the Mavericks new head coach and he expressed a combination of gratitude and excitement.

“I am honored to join the Dallas Mavericks organization,” May said. “This is one of the most respected franchises in professional sports, with passionate fans, a talented roster, and a clear commitment to building a championship organization. I am grateful to Patrick Dumont, Masai Ujiri, and the Mavericks organization for this opportunity, and I look forward to helping bring another championship to the city of Dallas.”

May doesn’t have any NBA coaching experience, but he led the University of Michigan to an NCAA Championship earlier this year. The Mavericks are obviously hoping that the success he stewarded in college will translate to the professional ranks.

Masai Ujiri’s Statement on the Hiring of Dusty May

May wasn’t the only one who released a statement after his hiring was made official. New Mavericks president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri also released a statement explaining why he feels like May is the perfect fit for the Mavericks.

“We set out to find a leader who embodies the values we want to define our organization. Dusty has won at every stage of his career because of his ability to build. He develops players, creates accountability, and brings people together around a shared standard of excellence,” Ujiri said.

“His work ethic is extraordinary, and his teams consistently reflect his values. When you study his journey, you see someone who has earned every opportunity through preparation, discipline, humility, and an unwavering commitment to improvement. We believe those qualities make him the right leader for the Dallas Mavericks.”

May will have a tough task ahead of him, as Dallas finished 12th in the West last season. But, with reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg on the roster, the Mavs have a clear building block for the future. Now, it will be up to Dallas’ front office to provide May with the right tools, or players, to succeed.