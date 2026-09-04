Dallas Mavericks Coach Makes Strong Kyrie Irving Statement Ahead of Training Camp

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to have Kyrie Irving back this upcoming season after being out of action for 18 months.

Irving suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in March 2025 against the Sacramento Kings, as per ESPN. He was carrying the offensive load for the Mavericks after the franchise traded Luka Doncic.

The Mavs are entering a new era, with team president Masai Ujiri and head coach Dusty May. Irving brings experience to a relatively younger roster headlined by reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg.

Coach Dusty May on Kyrie Irving

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan’s K&C Masterpiece, coach Dusty May made strong remarks about Kyrie Irving’s game and his recovery from a knee injury.

“I’ve been a part of a couple workouts with Kyrie,” May said, via Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal. “I’ve watched him work out on his own and I’ve watched him play pickup. And then I’ve gotten feedback from others that have watched him play recently, and I couldn’t be more excited to be on his team. I’ve been blown away.”

“We all know how talented Kyrie is with the ball in his hands,” the coach added. “But to see his level of preparation, attention to detail, and IQ, it’s something that I’ve never seen at the level that he works at. And I can’t wait for him to share that with the rest of our group, especially the young core that we have.”

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May also praised Irving’s ability off the ball, saying it could be a big part of the team’s offense next season. He doesn’t want the 34-year-old guard to be there to bring experience but have an impact on winning.

Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game in the 2024-25 season. The Mavericks won just 26 wins last season with Cooper Flagg at the helm.

Is Irving Available for Trade?

Despite his age and injury history, Kyrie Irving reportedly received a lot of interest from teams this offseason.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, multiple teams, such as the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves, inquired with the Dallas Mavericks about Irving’s availability via trade.

Siegel reported that the Mavericks turned them down, as they want to see how Irving plays alongside Cooper Flagg.

“They’ve turned down multiple trade inquiries for him this summer,” Siegel said. “There were a ton of teams … that wanted to make a trade for Kyrie Irving. Dallas is not wanting to trade him, they made that very clear. They want to see what he looks like on this team next to Cooper Flagg before they make a decision.”

With Irving and Flagg as their dynamic duo, the Mavericks are hoping to win more games next season and possibly fight for a spot in the playoffs.