Dallas Mavericks Make Cooper Flagg Announcement Before Heat Game

On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Florida to play the Miami Heat.

The Mavs are coming off a 122-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs (at home).

Cooper Flagg did not play in the game.

Mavs PR wrote (on October 24): “The Dallas Mavericks announced today that Cooper Flagg underwent an MRI that revealed a mild left shoulder sprain. Flagg will be listed as out for tonight’s game against San Antonio and will be re-evaluated next week. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Dallas Mavericks Make Cooper Flagg Announcement

For Monday’s game, the Mavs have announced that Flagg will be listed as questionable on the injury report.

Underdog NBA wrote: “Cooper Flagg (shoulder) listed questionable for Monday.”

Looking At Flagg

Flagg was the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Duke.

Through his first two games of the 2026-27 NBA season, Flagg is averaging 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 60.9% from the field and 50.0% from three-point range.

Bleacher Report wrote (on October 23): “PACERS-MAVS GET CHIPPY AFTER A FLAGRANT FOUL ON COOPER FLAGG 😳 Flagg went to the locker room after the hard foul”

Looking At The Mavs

The Mavs are 1-2 in their first three games of the 2026-27 season.

They are coming off a year where they missed the NBA playoffs (and parted ways with head coach Jason Kidd).

In addition, the Mavs were without Kyrie Irving for the entire 2025-26 season.

The future Hall of Famer is back in action this season.

Irving has appeared in two games (and also missed their loss to the Spurs).

Looking At The Heat

The Heat are off to a slow start to the new season with an 0-3 record.

Most recently, they lost to the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 115-110.