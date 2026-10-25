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Dallas Mavericks Make Cooper Flagg Announcement Before Heat Game

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DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks walks backcourt against the Atlanta Hawks during a preseason game at American Airlines Center on October 16, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Florida to play the Miami Heat.

The Mavs are coming off a 122-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs (at home).

Cooper Flagg did not play in the game.

Mavs PR wrote (on October 24): “The Dallas Mavericks announced today that Cooper Flagg underwent an MRI that revealed a mild left shoulder sprain. Flagg will be listed as out for tonight’s game against San Antonio and will be re-evaluated next week. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Dallas Mavericks Make Cooper Flagg Announcement

GettyCooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks warms up prior to the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

For Monday’s game, the Mavs have announced that Flagg will be listed as questionable on the injury report.

Underdog NBA wrote: “Cooper Flagg (shoulder) listed questionable for Monday.”

Looking At Flagg

GettyCooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks warms up prior to the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Flagg was the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Duke.

Through his first two games of the 2026-27 NBA season, Flagg is averaging 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 60.9% from the field and 50.0% from three-point range.

Bleacher Report wrote (on October 23): “PACERS-MAVS GET CHIPPY AFTER A FLAGRANT FOUL ON COOPER FLAGG 😳 Flagg went to the locker room after the hard foul”

Looking At The Mavs

GettyDusty May coach of Dallas Mavericks reacts during NBA China Games 2026 between Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets at The Venetian Arena on the Cotai Strip on October 11, 2026 in Macau, China.

The Mavs are 1-2 in their first three games of the 2026-27 season.

They are coming off a year where they missed the NBA playoffs (and parted ways with head coach Jason Kidd).

In addition, the Mavs were without Kyrie Irving for the entire 2025-26 season.

GettyKyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

The future Hall of Famer is back in action this season.

Irving has appeared in two games (and also missed their loss to the Spurs).

Looking At The Heat

The Heat are off to a slow start to the new season with an 0-3 record.

Most recently, they lost to the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 115-110.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Dallas Mavericks Make Cooper Flagg Announcement Before Heat Game

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