Cooper Flagg Is the Future of NBA

The NBA Draft is nearly two weeks away and the clear-cut number one pick is Cooper Flagg. Standing at 6’9″ with a wingspan to match, Flagg combines the physical tools of a modern-day forward with the instincts of a seasoned veteran. He’s equally comfortable slashing to the rim, stepping out to hit threes, or making high-level reads on both ends of the floor.

What truly makes Flagg special, however, is his motor and mindset. He plays with a relentless edge, never taking a possession off. On defense, he’s a disruptor capable of guarding multiple positions, contesting shots at the rim, and jumping passing lanes. On offense, he thrives as both a creator and a finisher, capable of running the break or executing in half-court sets. His unselfishness and willingness to make the right play, even when the spotlight is on him, speak volumes about his maturity.

Flagg impressed several NBA players last year at the Team USA training including Kevin Durant.

“He’s 17 years old coming in here playing like a [veteran] almost. No emotion. Just going out there and doing his job. That’s a good sign,” said Durant.

Flagg the Number One Pick

Flagg will have a workout with the Dallas Mavericks on June 17 as they do their due diligence on the top prospect.

On the court, Flagg brings an elite toolset. Whether it’s his smooth shooting stroke, court vision, defensive instincts, or explosive athleticism, he’s built to make an immediate impact. More than just numbers, his presence changes the dynamic of a team. He creates opportunities for teammates, elevates the energy of the game, and delivers in big moments.

Off the court, he carries himself with maturity and professionalism. He understands the weight of being the top pick from not just the spotlight, but the responsibility to lead, grow, and represent a city. From day one, Flagg has shown he’s ready to put in the work.

Flagg Not Worried about Narrative

Flagg isn’t worried about any narrative that the media attempts to create and he just wants to play basketball.

“It’s an interesting narrative because it will inevitably be racially tinged. ‘This is the great white hope that knows how to play the right way, and all these other Black players are playing selfishly,'” the exec said about how Flagg’s coverage might play out in the media. “I know there will be commentary on that,” said an Eastern Conference executive.

The decision to take Flagg with the top pick isn’t just about stats or highlight reels. It’s going to be about potential which is the kind that makes scouts, executives, and fans believe that greatness is on the horizon. Standing out among a talented draft class, Flaggs possessed a rare combination of skill, athleticism, and mental toughness that separated him from the rest.

Once Flagg enters the league he will be considered one of the top players in the league. It should be exciting times in Dallas as they will have the opportunity to add a franchise player in Flagg.