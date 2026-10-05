Mavericks Forward Gets Update On Future With Dallas Ahead of New Season

The Dallas Mavericks could be shopping their versatile forward, who played a key role in their 2024 NBA Finals run.

According to the latest from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks could be open to hearing offers from other squads to get PJ Washington as the season goes by.

Washington has been in trade rumors last year, especially as the team has been having a logjam at the forward position, a spot Washington earned since the time of former franchise superstar Luka Doncic in Dallas.

That same reason is what Stein believes the Mavericks would eventually be hearing offers for Washington.

“It is not yet clear whether Washington will start or come off the bench for first-year Mavericks coach Dusty May,” Stein reported. “But the perception among various rival teams persists that Dallas would ultimately consider offers for the 28-year-old since its roster features countless forwards of all sizes behind Flagg and Marshall.”

Dallas Mavericks Are Likely To Retain PJ Washington

However, earlier reports indicated that Washington should remain a key part of the Mavericks as he enters the first year of his four-year, roughly $80 million contract extension.

Despite the trade rumors, Washington is in strong conversation for a starting forward spot under coach Dusty May, though a crowded frontcourt and the addition of rookie Cooper Flagg mean lineup combinations are still being evaluated.

Last season, Washington has taken on an active leadership and mentoring role, notably helping young players and then rookie Flagg adjust to the NBA.

Washington provided steady on-court production for the Mavericks, despite navigating a stop-and-start campaign due to various injuries and illnesses. Washington appeared in 56 games on 53 starts and averaged 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 31 minutes per contest. He also added 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steal per game.

Washington faced challenges with his efficiency, shooting 45.0% from the field, 32.5% from three-point range, and 68.7% from the free-throw line.

PJ Washington Sees His Future Still Be With The Dallas Mavericks

Despite the rumors, PJ Washington still feels valued by the Dallas Mavericks franchise.

According to him, the Mavericks new president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri has talked to him about his future, and he is confident to stay in Dallas for the foreseeable future.

“I’ve had long talks with (president) Masai (Ujiri), our GM (Mike Schmitz), and the whole team. So I’m super confident I’ll be a Maverick. This is where I want to be, so I’m super excited to be here and can’t wait to get things going,” Washington said.

Washington added that Dallas is where his heart is and has always been.

“I know being a good player in this league, a lot of teams want you, but I’m where I want to be. I love this organization. I love my teammates, coaching staff. So I think everybody’s on the right page with that,” Washington said.

Right now, Washington seems to be a lock to be on the Mavericks’ opening-night roster in the upcoming season.

Mavericks will open the 2026-2027 regular season on the road against the Houston Rockets on October 21, 2026.