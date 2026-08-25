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Dallas Mavericks Get Major Update On Versatile Forward Ahead Of New Season

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Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks
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DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 09: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers embraces P.J. Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks after the game at American Airlines Center on April 09, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks have been undergoing a transition period this offseason. First, they hired Masai Ujiri to lead the team’s front office, then doubled down on building their roster around 19-year-old star Cooper Flagg

That leaves versatile forward PJ Washington’s future with the team uncertain. Now, an update about his future came from the man himself. 

According to Washington, he is confident about his future with the Mavericks, saying that he believes he will remain with Dallas on opening night of the 2026-2027 NBA season. 

“I had long discussions with president Masai Ujiri, our GM Mike Schmitz, and the entire team,” Washington said in his interview with Kevin Gray Jr. of DLLS Sports. “So I’m extremely confident that I’ll still be a Maverick. This is where I want to be. I’m very happy to be here and I can’t wait for the real action to start.”

PJ Washington Has Been In Dallas Mavericks Rumors For Some Time

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks

GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – MARCH 23: P.J. Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after scoring during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center on March 23, 2026 in Dallas, Texas.  (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Washington has been in the rumor mill since last year, when the team traded former franchise superstar Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. 

Washington played a prominent role in the Mavericks’ 2024 NBA Finals run, where he played as a 3-and-D player alongside Doncic. They lost to the Boston Celtics in the championship series.

However, no trade came through involving Washington and he remained with the Mavericks during the 2025-2026 NBA season, when Dallas missed the playoffs. 

Washington averaged 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2025-2026 NBA season. He appeared in 56 games, of which he started 53. 

His shooting dipped to 32.5% from the 3-point line last season, but he remained a valuable threat for the rebuilding Mavericks. 

Washington understood that his versatility is a commodity for NBA teams, but he insisted that he is happy where he is. 

“I know that when you’re a good player in this league, a lot of teams take an interest in you, but I’m where I want to be,” he said. “I love this organization. I love my teammates and the staff. So I think everyone’s on the same page about this.”

Dallas Mavericks’ Offseason Moves

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 28: P.J. Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks takes the ball out against Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on November 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

This offseason, the Mavericks parted ways with head coach Jason Kidd to hire Dusty May, fresh off an NCAA title run. Kidd coached the team in the 2024 NBA Finals and was the head tactician for most of Doncic’s stay in Dallas. 

On the roster front, Dallas focused heavily on length and perimeter shooting by executing trades to acquire forward Santi Aldama, guard Marcus Sasser, and wing Zacharie Risacher. 

They also injected young talent through the NBA Draft by selecting Morez Johnson Jr. with the 9th overall pick and signing Spanish prospect Sergio De Larrea.

The Mavericks also finalized a high-profile contract buyout with veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson, allowing him to sign with the Miami Heat. They also moved on from Khris Middleton, Marvin Bagley III, and Dwight Powell through various trades and free agency.

Washington will now play as a veteran wing for the Mavericks, which look to balance youth and veteran leadership in their roster next season. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Dallas Mavericks Get Major Update On Versatile Forward Ahead Of New Season

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