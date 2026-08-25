Dallas Mavericks Get Major Update On Versatile Forward Ahead Of New Season

The Dallas Mavericks have been undergoing a transition period this offseason. First, they hired Masai Ujiri to lead the team’s front office, then doubled down on building their roster around 19-year-old star Cooper Flagg.

That leaves versatile forward PJ Washington’s future with the team uncertain. Now, an update about his future came from the man himself.

According to Washington, he is confident about his future with the Mavericks, saying that he believes he will remain with Dallas on opening night of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

“I had long discussions with president Masai Ujiri, our GM Mike Schmitz, and the entire team,” Washington said in his interview with Kevin Gray Jr. of DLLS Sports. “So I’m extremely confident that I’ll still be a Maverick. This is where I want to be. I’m very happy to be here and I can’t wait for the real action to start.”

PJ Washington Has Been In Dallas Mavericks Rumors For Some Time

Washington has been in the rumor mill since last year, when the team traded former franchise superstar Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers.

Washington played a prominent role in the Mavericks’ 2024 NBA Finals run, where he played as a 3-and-D player alongside Doncic. They lost to the Boston Celtics in the championship series.

However, no trade came through involving Washington and he remained with the Mavericks during the 2025-2026 NBA season, when Dallas missed the playoffs.

Washington averaged 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2025-2026 NBA season. He appeared in 56 games, of which he started 53.

His shooting dipped to 32.5% from the 3-point line last season, but he remained a valuable threat for the rebuilding Mavericks.

Washington understood that his versatility is a commodity for NBA teams, but he insisted that he is happy where he is.

“I know that when you’re a good player in this league, a lot of teams take an interest in you, but I’m where I want to be,” he said. “I love this organization. I love my teammates and the staff. So I think everyone’s on the same page about this.”

Dallas Mavericks’ Offseason Moves

This offseason, the Mavericks parted ways with head coach Jason Kidd to hire Dusty May, fresh off an NCAA title run. Kidd coached the team in the 2024 NBA Finals and was the head tactician for most of Doncic’s stay in Dallas.

On the roster front, Dallas focused heavily on length and perimeter shooting by executing trades to acquire forward Santi Aldama, guard Marcus Sasser, and wing Zacharie Risacher.

They also injected young talent through the NBA Draft by selecting Morez Johnson Jr. with the 9th overall pick and signing Spanish prospect Sergio De Larrea.

The Mavericks also finalized a high-profile contract buyout with veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson, allowing him to sign with the Miami Heat. They also moved on from Khris Middleton, Marvin Bagley III, and Dwight Powell through various trades and free agency.

Washington will now play as a veteran wing for the Mavericks, which look to balance youth and veteran leadership in their roster next season.