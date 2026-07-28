Dallas Mavericks Receive Good News About Kyrie Irving Injury Ahead Of Training Camp

Kyrie Irving delivered some massive good news for the Dallas Mavericks about his injury that kept him off the court for more than one year.

According to ESPN’s resident NBA insider Shams Charania, Irving is now 100 percent recovered from a left knee ACL tear and is fully healthy heading into the 2026-2027 NBA campaign.

Irving has not been on an NBA court since March 2025.

“From my understanding, he’s fully recovered. A hundred percent with that ACL tear from a couple of seasons ago,” Charania said on the Stephen A. Smith show on Monday. “He has been fully entrenched in the Mavericks’ plans this offseason.”

Kyrie Irving Keeps In Touch With Dallas Mavericks Higher Ups

Shams added that Irving has been in talks about the new Mavericks front office led by new team president Masai Ujiri and general manager Mike Schmitz. This also includes the team’s newly signed head coach Dusty May, who replaced Jason Kidd.

“You know, him and Dusty May, they’ve spoken. Him and Masai Ujiri, the new president, they’ve spoken. Mike Schmitz, their new general manager, has spoken,” he said.

On March 3, 2025, Irving collided knees with then Sacramento Kings center Jonas Valanciunas during a game, causing his left leg to hyperextend awkwardly before he collapsed to the floor.

MRI confirmed a torn left ACL, and he underwent successful reconstructive knee surgery immediately after.

Irving began his initial post-surgical rehabilitation, missing the final 20 games of the 2024-2025 NBA season. He again sat out the entirety of the 2025-2026 NBA campaign as the Mavericks missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

Since the stunning Luka Doncic trade in 2025, the Mavericks acknowledged their mistakes and are looking to re-organize the team. Dallas is currently building around reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, who has shown that he could carry the team to the future.

This offseason, the team traded for former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher and acquired Santi Aldama, Marcus Sasser, and Tarik Biberović. They also locked in draft picks Morez Johnson Jr. and Sergio De Larrea, while signing Jett Howard to a two-way contract.

The Mavericks finished the 2025-2026 regular season with a 26–56 record, placing 12th in the Western Conference and missing both the play-in tournament and the playoffs.

Kyrie Irving Explains Beauty In Recovering From Injury

Kyrie Irving’s spirits remained high despite the debilitating injury he sustained over the past year.

Irving spoke about his recovery during his online live stream, something he has constantly did while recovering from the injury.

“I don’t want to make any predictions on when I’m going to be back,” Irving said. “I just want to be 150,000 percent better.”

“So I’m taking my time to really get healthy … and really just enjoy this recovery process, man. It’s not pretty. Yes, it’s a beautiful struggle, but I go through the mental rollercoaster ride every day, just want to be back out there.”

The last time Irving played competitive basketball, he averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game in the 2024-2025 regular season, playing 50 games while shooting 47.3% from the field.

He is expected to be a veteran presence for the rebuilding Mavericks next season as they look to make noise in the West.