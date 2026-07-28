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Dallas Mavericks Receive Good News About Kyrie Irving Injury Ahead Of Training Camp

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2025 NBA All-Star - Practice & Media Availability
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OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks and Shaq's OGs warms up during 2025 NBA All-Star Practice & Media Availability at Oakland Arena on February 15, 2025 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving delivered some massive good news for the Dallas Mavericks about his injury that kept him off the court for more than one year. 

According to ESPN’s resident NBA insider Shams Charania, Irving is now 100 percent recovered from a left knee ACL tear and is fully healthy heading into the 2026-2027 NBA campaign.

Irving has not been on an NBA court since March 2025. 

“From my understanding, he’s fully recovered. A hundred percent with that ACL tear from a couple of seasons ago,” Charania said on the Stephen A. Smith show on Monday. “He has been fully entrenched in the Mavericks’ plans this offseason.”

Kyrie Irving Keeps In Touch With Dallas Mavericks Higher Ups

Dallas Mavericks v Charlotte Hornets

GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 03: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks (C) looks on during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Shams added that Irving has been in talks about the new Mavericks front office led by new team president Masai Ujiri and general manager Mike Schmitz. This also includes the team’s newly signed head coach Dusty May, who replaced Jason Kidd. 

“You know, him and Dusty May, they’ve spoken. Him and Masai Ujiri, the new president, they’ve spoken. Mike Schmitz, their new general manager, has spoken,” he said. 

On March 3, 2025, Irving collided knees with then Sacramento Kings center Jonas Valanciunas during a game, causing his left leg to hyperextend awkwardly before he collapsed to the floor.

MRI confirmed a torn left ACL, and he underwent successful reconstructive knee surgery immediately after.

Irving began his initial post-surgical rehabilitation, missing the final 20 games of the 2024-2025 NBA season. He again sat out the entirety of the 2025-2026 NBA campaign as the Mavericks missed the playoffs for the second straight season. 

Since the stunning Luka Doncic trade in 2025, the Mavericks acknowledged their mistakes and are looking to re-organize the team. Dallas is currently building around reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, who has shown that he could carry the team to the future. 

This offseason, the team traded for former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher and acquired Santi Aldama, Marcus Sasser, and Tarik Biberović. They also locked in draft picks Morez Johnson Jr. and Sergio De Larrea, while signing Jett Howard to a two-way contract.

The Mavericks finished the 2025-2026 regular season with a 26–56 record, placing 12th in the Western Conference and missing both the play-in tournament and the playoffs.

Kyrie Irving Explains Beauty In Recovering From Injury

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots over Jimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Chase Center on February 23, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving’s spirits remained high despite the debilitating injury he sustained over the past year. 

Irving spoke about his recovery during his online live stream, something he has constantly did while recovering from the injury.

“I don’t want to make any predictions on when I’m going to be back,” Irving said. “I just want to be 150,000 percent better.” 

“So I’m taking my time to really get healthy … and really just enjoy this recovery process, man. It’s not pretty. Yes, it’s a beautiful struggle, but I go through the mental rollercoaster ride every day, just want to be back out there.”

The last time Irving played competitive basketball, he averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game in the 2024-2025 regular season, playing 50 games while shooting 47.3% from the field.

He is expected to be a veteran presence for the rebuilding Mavericks next season as they look to make noise in the West.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Dallas Mavericks Receive Good News About Kyrie Irving Injury Ahead Of Training Camp

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