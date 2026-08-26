Good News Hits Dallas Mavericks About Kyrie Irving Ahead Of NBA Return

Kyrie Irving has not set foot on an NBA court for over a year after suffering a torn ACL early in 2025 with the Dallas Mavericks. He sat out the entirety of the 2025-2026 NBA season, opting for a full recovery from his injury.

Now, Irving seemed to be healthy and capable again, as described by NBA star Michael Porter Jr. of the Brooklyn Nets.

According to Porter, Irving looked as good as ever when he played against him in a pickup game. Porter Jr. was in awe of Irving’s abilities, considering his time away from the game to rehabilitate his ACL.

“I was hooping with him yesterday, and this is off of his ACL,” Porter said in an episode of the Curious Mike podcast with guest Lonzo Ball. “That dude was so cold, bro. I couldn’t believe how he was moving out there. And he was getting to the lane; there were all footers in there, and he somehow was with the left. Bro, it was nutty. It was crazy.”

High Time For Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks Return

It has been 17 months since Irving tore his ACL in March 2025. The ample time allowed him to regain his lower body strength and continue to work on his game.

During the 2024-202% NBA season, the last time Irving played with the Mavericks, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, while shooting 47.3% from the field.

He was an All-Star that season, the same season the Mavericks traded away Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and got Anthony Davis.

Notably, Irving has yet to play a game with current Mavericks star Cooper Flagg, who was drafted first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg has since become the Rookie of the Year and the Mavericks’ face of the franchise after Doncic.

With Irving’s return imminent, the Mavericks create one of the most explosive one-two punch in the league.

Dallas Mavericks Refuse To Put Kyrie Irving In Trades

The Dallas Mavericks have doubled down on their desire to retain Kyrie Irving and see him play alongside Cooper Flagg.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks have refused to put Irving’s name in trade packages, despite other teams’ interest, considering Irving’s age in comparison to Flagg.

“The Mavericks, as we’ve been writing since mid-June, have consistently swatted away trade interest this offseason in nine-time All-Star guard Kyrie Irving,” Stein reported.

Stein added that some teams are still hoping the Mavericks will change their stance on Irving, who is now 34 years old, while Flagg is just 19.

“Rival teams, however, continue to wonder aloud about how firmly Dallas will stick to that stance once the season begins and the next in-season trade deadline on Feb. 11 gradually approaches,” Stein added.

Nevertheless, the Mavericks have a low-key formidable team next season with Flagg, Irving, PJ Washington, Dereck Lively, Zaccharie Risacher, Caleb Martin, Santi Aldama, and Marcus Sasser.

Dallas also selected Morez Johnson Jr. as the ninth pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Mavericks have also been ushering in a new era, as Masai Ujiri was hired as president of basketball operations and alternate governor in May 2026, while Mike Schmitz was appointed as the new general manager.

New head coach Dusty May will also be debuting with the Mavericks next season.