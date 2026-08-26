Hi, Subscriber

Good News Hits Dallas Mavericks About Kyrie Irving Ahead Of NBA Return

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
New Orleans Pelicans v Dallas Mavericks - Emirates NBA Cup
Getty
DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after scoring during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup against the New Orleans Pelicans game at American Airlines Center on November 19, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving has not set foot on an NBA court for over a year after suffering a torn ACL early in 2025 with the Dallas Mavericks. He sat out the entirety of the 2025-2026 NBA season, opting for a full recovery from his injury. 

Now, Irving seemed to be healthy and capable again, as described by NBA star Michael Porter Jr. of the Brooklyn Nets

According to Porter, Irving looked as good as ever when he played against him in a pickup game. Porter Jr. was in awe of Irving’s abilities, considering his time away from the game to rehabilitate his ACL. 

“I was hooping with him yesterday, and this is off of his ACL,” Porter said in an episode of the Curious Mike podcast with guest Lonzo Ball. “That dude was so cold, bro. I couldn’t believe how he was moving out there. And he was getting to the lane; there were all footers in there, and he somehow was with the left. Bro, it was nutty. It was crazy.”

High Time For Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks Return

Dallas Mavericks v Boston Celtics

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – FEBRUARY 06: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks watches a free-throw against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter at the TD Garden on February 06, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

It has been 17 months since Irving tore his ACL in March 2025. The ample time allowed him to regain his lower body strength and continue to work on his game. 

During the 2024-202% NBA season, the last time Irving played with the Mavericks, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, while shooting 47.3% from the field. 

He was an All-Star that season, the same season the Mavericks traded away Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and got Anthony Davis. 

Notably, Irving has yet to play a game with current Mavericks star Cooper Flagg, who was drafted first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg has since become the Rookie of the Year and the Mavericks’ face of the franchise after Doncic. 

With Irving’s return imminent, the Mavericks create one of the most explosive one-two punch in the league. 

Dallas Mavericks Refuse To Put Kyrie Irving In Trades

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots over Jimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Chase Center on February 23, 2025 in San Francisco, California.  (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks have doubled down on their desire to retain Kyrie Irving and see him play alongside Cooper Flagg. 

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks have refused to put Irving’s name in trade packages, despite other teams’ interest, considering Irving’s age in comparison to Flagg. 

“The Mavericks, as we’ve been writing since mid-June, have consistently swatted away trade interest this offseason in nine-time All-Star guard Kyrie Irving,” Stein reported. 

Stein added that some teams are still hoping the Mavericks will change their stance on Irving, who is now 34 years old, while Flagg is just 19.

“Rival teams, however, continue to wonder aloud about how firmly Dallas will stick to that stance once the season begins and the next in-season trade deadline on Feb. 11 gradually approaches,” Stein added. 

Nevertheless, the Mavericks have a low-key formidable team next season with Flagg, Irving, PJ Washington, Dereck Lively, Zaccharie Risacher, Caleb Martin, Santi Aldama, and Marcus Sasser

Dallas also selected Morez Johnson Jr. as the ninth pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Mavericks have also been ushering in a new era, as Masai Ujiri was hired as president of basketball operations and alternate governor in May 2026, while Mike Schmitz was appointed as the new general manager.

New head coach Dusty May will also be debuting with the Mavericks next season.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

0 Comments

Good News Hits Dallas Mavericks About Kyrie Irving Ahead Of NBA Return

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x