Dallas Mavericks Announce Injury Report for Indiana Pacers Game on Oct. 23

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a rough defeat to the Houston Rockets in their season opener on Wednesday.

They struggled in the second quarter, scoring just 12 points and allowing 38 points, eventually losing 128-110.

The Mavericks are back in action on Friday with their second straight road game, this time against the Indiana Pacers.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report vs. Pacers

According to the Dallas Mavericks’ official injury report, five players are dealing with injuries and could miss the game against the Indiana Pacers.

Santi Aldama, Tarik Biberovic, Dereck Lively II and Caleb Martin have been ruled out for the second straight game.

Jett Howard, who was downgraded from questionable to out on Wednesday, is listed as doubtful due to right calf tightness and soreness. He is more than likely getting downgraded to out before the start of the game.

As for the four players listed as out, they don’t have a timetable for a return.

Aldama is still recovering from offseason surgery on his right knee, while Biberovic has been dealing with right heel bursitis since the preseason.

Lively, on the other hand, has not been cleared from his right foot surgery. He had the surgery in December, which means he’s nearly 10 months into his recovery.

Martin has a sprained right thumb, though it’s unclear when he suffered the injury. He played in the last three preseason games before getting ruled out for the opener.

Kyrie Irving Scores 15 in Return From Injury

After nearly 20 months out of action due to a knee injury, Kyrie Irving made his official return on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets.

Irving started at point guard and played 24 minutes. He scored 15 points and added four rebounds and two assists.

The 34-year-old star guard looked healthy, but the Rockets defense made him a top priority. He was forced to commit four turnovers and take just nine shots.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Irving took accountability as one of the reasons why the Mavericks were outplayed in the second quarter.

“They put on their boxing gloves and they beat us up pretty good in that second quarter,” Irving said via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “I’ve got to do a better job of leading us out and just not necessarily playing so timid and getting some shots up and aggressively attacking double-teams.”

Irving is in for another test on Friday against the Indiana Pacers. He’ll be matched up with Tyrese Haliburton, who is also coming off a lengthy absence due to injury.