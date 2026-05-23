Jason Kidd Mentioned as Potential Candidate for NBA Head Coaching Vacancy

It has only been a matter of days since Jason Kidd was relieved as his duties as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, but he’s already drawing interest from another organization.

Several teams are still in search for a new head coach, and Kidd could be a candidate for one of them.

Jason Kidd Mentioned as Potential Candidate for Portland Trail Blazers Head Coaching Vacancy

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, Kidd has been connected with the Portland Trail Blazers‘ head coaching vacancy, though it remains to be seen if that connection will actually lead anywhere.

Portland’s self-imposed limited budget for a head coach combined with Kidd’s desire for front office involvement could prove prohibitive to any agreement between the two sides.

From Scotto:

It’s worth noting that former Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has quietly been connected to Portland within league circles. Yet, will that chatter lead to anything more substantive now or in the future? … Now, Portland’s current price range for a head coach is well below Kidd’s remaining contract with the Mavericks, which is for four years and $40 million, according to ESPN. Kidd also expressed a desire to make front office personnel decisions before Dallas hired Masai Ujiri and Portland general manager Joe Cronin signed a multi-year contract extension in April of 2025. Thus, while the stars may not align on paper for a pairing with Kidd at this juncture, there’s been enough scuttlebutt leaguewide worth keeping tabs on looking ahead.

Given the success that he had in Dallas, which included leading the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024, Kidd will likely get another opportunity on the sideline in short order. However, that might not be in Portland, where new owner Tom Dundon has come under fire for his frugal approach to ownership.

Jason Kidd is Grateful for his Tenure with Mavericks

While it remains to be seen what the future holds for Kidd, he’s able to look back on his tenure with the Mavericks with extreme gratitude.

“The last five years in Dallas have meant more to my family and me than I can fully put into words. .. I want to sincerely thank the Mavericks organization, the players, coaches, staff, front office, ownership and every employee behind the scenes who put their heart into this team every single day,” Kidd said in a statement. “It has been an honor to work alongside so many incredible people.”

It will be interesting to see what the next step in Kidd’s career will be. It will also be interesting to see who the Mavericks ultimately decide to go with as a replacement.