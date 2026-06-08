Dallas Mavericks Get Jonathan Kuminga in Bold 2-For-1 Trade Idea

The Dallas Mavericks are officially moving on from the Luka Doncic era after hiring Masai Ujiri as their new team president. Ujiri already parted ways with coach Jason Kidd and will look to build around Cooper Flagg.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Mavericks could be heading in a new direction, which means some of the veteran players don’t fit into their plans.

Kyrie Irving has already been mentioned as a trade candidate, while Daniel Gafford and Naji Marshall are prime targets this offseason.

Dallas Mavericks Get Jonathan Kuminga in Latest Trade Idea

Rohan Roman of Sports Illustrated looked at the Atlanta Hawks roster heading into the offseason. The Hawks are lacking a proper backup center, and one of the best backup centers in the NBA is Daniel Gafford.

Roman thought of a 2-for-1 trade with the Dallas Mavericks that would pair Jonathan Kuminga with Cooper Flagg.

Here’s how the trade proposal looks:

Mavericks receive: Jonathan Kuminga, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2030 second-round pick and a 2031 second-round pick

Hawks receive: Daniel Gafford and Naji Marshall

Roman explained that the Mavericks would clear their cap sheet if they could trade Gafford. He called Kuminga an intriguing prospect, who has shown flashes of potential with the Golden State Warriors and in Atlanta.

“He’s already a great transition scorer, and the expanded opportunity with the Mavericks may help him deliver on the promise he’s shown in the past to be a solid half-court option one day,” Roman wrote. “On paper, Kuminga fits with the mold athletic wings that Ujiri has liked in the past. The rebounding, athleticism, ability to draw free throws and defensive potential should be enticing for a talent evaluator. … Dallas might be the team that can give Kuminga that opportunity.”

Kuminga has a team option worth $24.3 million for next season. He was traded midseason to the Hawks, averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 16 games. He was better in the playoffs, averaging 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 asissts in six games.

Mavs Interested in Jonathan Kuminga Before Hawks Trade

According to Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal, the Dallas Mavericks were interested in acquiring Jonathan Kuminga at the trade deadline.

The Mavericks were actively shopping Anthony Davis and thought about Kuminga, who was with the Golden State Warriors at the time. He was seen as a perfect frontcourt partner for Cooper Flagg due to his athleticism.

However, the Mavs ended up trading Davis to the Washington Wizards, while the Warriors sent Kuminga to the Atlanta Hawks.

Afseth also reported that the Mavs were also interested in the Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher at the time. The former No. 1 pick remained in Atlanta, but he lost his minutes to Kuminga.