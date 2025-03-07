Kidd Says Irving’s Injury Isn’t Minutes Related

Dallas Maevrick’s head coach Jason Kidd addressed All-Star guard Kyrie Irving’s injury with the media and over questions if it was related to high usage.

Before their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, Kidd was asked about losing Irving to a torn ACL, and took exception to the insinuation that his minutes were directly related to the injury. Over his last 10 games, Irving had led the NBA in minutes per game with 39.3, a 3.5-minute increase, and many fans have associated that with his injury. Kidd addressed this with the media, calling the injury a “freak accident”:

“We’re talking about one play. Not many before that. It’s a freak accident, that’s how it should be reported. We’re reporting on conspiracy theories. We want our stars to play. This isn’t supposed to be a rest league.”

In Kidd’s defense, injuries can happen at any time in the league. Irving’s injury, which occurred after nine minutes of playing time, is related to positioning and a bad landing, not minutes per game. This is also the same player who hit two free throws immediately after the injury just in case he could get back in the game, suggesting that he also wanted to play the number of minutes.

Irving, in his 13th season, was averaging 24.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists before his season was ended at 50 games. His leadership and energy helped keep the Mavericks afloat during a roller-coaster season for Mavs fans.

This season, the Mavericks lost several starters to injury, traded franchise pillar Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, who is now injured, held funerals outside of the arena for Luka, traded away Quinten Grimes for Caleb Martin, who has yet to suit up for the Mavs, and now lost Kyrie Irving for the season and longer. With this amount of turmoil and turnover, it’s understandable for any fan to have questions and even conspiracy theories about how the season went.

Jason Kidd is right; the injury Irving suffered isn’t minutes-related. It’s a reality in the league that injuries can happen at any time and to anyone. It’s also understandable that fans are going to find anything they can to put a face on their suffering. It’s easier to feel mad than hurt, and Mavericks fans are going through it.

The Mavericks play their next game at home against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 7th. If there is any fanbase that deserves a win, it’s Dallas.